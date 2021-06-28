BENNINGTON — Bennington College has announced a new suite of online offerings for high school, gap year and college students through its Bennington Early College Program.
The program builds upon last fall’s Bennington+ initiative, which opened the college’s curriculum to remote learners amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The intensive, one-credit courses, all taught by Bennington faculty, are intended for students eager to get a jump on the college experience or for students already enrolled at another college who are interested in checking out Bennington coursework.
The program’s first courses begin in August.
“There is an urgent need for college courses that connect with and expand the aspirations of students as they transition from high school (to) college,” President Laura Walker said in a news release. “These courses do just that—providing timely and compelling content that engages the creativity, the intellect, and the desire for change that so many students today crave.”
Courses are available in three tracks: Writing and Literature; Social and Environmental Justice; and Politics, Power, and Society.
Students may take courses individually or as a series. Each course costs $600. Students who later apply to Bennington College will be reimbursed $300, and those who enroll as regular students at the college will be reimbursed the remaining $300.
Students may request more information about the program or apply at bennington.edu/bennington-early-college-program.
Examples of courses in the program include “Performing Power and Local Government,” in which students create short performances using transcripts from local government meetings, and “Fiction: Reading ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ by Gabriel Garcia Marquez,” which focuses on the famous 1967 novel, according to the program’s website.