BENNINGTON - Bennington College celebrated its 140 expected graduates of the class of 2021 on Saturday during the institution’s 86th commencement ceremony.
Hundreds of Faculty and staff, board of trustee members, family members and friends gathered at Commons lawn to celebrate the student’s achievements.
At precisely 10 a.m. the bell atop the Commons rang, signaling the beginning of the ceremony. From there, board members, faculty and finally the graduates made their way toward the tent where the festivities were held. A red carpet laid just before the entrance welcomed those into the ceremony.
Music faculty member Michael Wimberly touched on the idea of the uncertainty during his speech as faculty speaker.
In any given year, graduation is thought to be a crossroads in an individual's life. It marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Nothing is guaranteed, which is where that uncertainty stems from.
Graduating in the year 2021 in the midst of a pandemic along with the uncertainties people have felt in the past 15 months, those feelings are more heightened than ever.
Wimberly touched on events over the past year that captured the countries attention, such as the murder of George Floyd and the Jan. 6 insurrection and the hesitation for individuals to get vaccinated. He highlighted the trying times the graduates have overcome, while reminding them it's not over.
“There’s still work to be done,” Wimberly said.
Wimberly said their time at Bennington College has prepared them for whatever challenges the world throws at them. He also told the class of 2021 that they will forever “be a part of Bennington College history you could not have imagined, graduating in the midst of a pandemic.”
Even the in-person ceremony itself was uncertain for a while. The Bennington College class of 2020 held a virtual commencement ceremony. The 2021 graduates weren’t sure how their commencement would look.
Graduate Grace Morris was thankful to have an in-person commencement.
“I did not think that we were going to have an in person commencement at all,” she said. “But I am unbelievably grateful that people really pulled together and made this happen.”
Morris, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, was surrounded by loved ones after the commencement as she reflected on her time at Bennington.
“It's been a whirlwind, honestly,” Morris said. “I've had some of my best and worst experiences at this school and I've met so many beautiful, amazing people who have taught me what I want in the world.”
As the awarding of degrees took place, students walked toward the stage as their names were announced and removed their masks as they approached the stairs. There were a few nuances in the procedure; Instead of handing the degree and shaking hands, the diplomas were set on a table at center stage and applause substituted the traditional handshake. In large, however, even for just a few seconds the ceremony felt normal. Graduates posed unmasked with their degrees as they were showered with applause.
For graduate Tristan J. Ryer-Parke, having an in-person celebration meant a lot.
“It was amazing,” the Bennington native said. “People are saying like this isn't the one you envisioned but I don't know … it still feels amazing.”
There were a handful of graduates who watched the ceremony virtually on YouTube as it was live streamed there, as well.
Bennington College President Laura R. Walker closed the ceremony with words of encouragement.
“Graduates, you are ready and this world needs you,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what you do out there. Congratulations.”