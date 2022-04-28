BENNINGTON — Emerging from a pandemic-related downturn, Bennington College is fielding a record number of student applications from around the world and expects an enrollment increase next fall, along with the hiring of additional faculty members.
“Last year’s incoming class was 240 students, which was welcomed growth after a drop in 2020 due to the pandemic,” according to a release from a college spokesperson. “We anticipate a similar number this year, which means our student body overall will grow incrementally.”
“We are also looking at hiring additional faculty this year, and they will be housed in combination on campus and in Bennington and North Bennington,” according to the statement. “We appreciate fully that Bennington’s small size is a critical part of the Bennington education and any growth going forward will be sensitive to that.”
College President Laura Walker said Wednesday in an email, “While we are thrilled more students and their families are choosing a Bennington education, we also know that growth requires great care. We are working closely with our faculty and staff to ensure our students are well supported, and that we can continue to attract and support our exceptional faculty and staff. As our community grows, we will also collaborate with our local and regional partners in Bennington and beyond. It is an exciting time for the college and the larger community.”
The college is working “to identify the right number of accepted students for the college,” according to the release.
ENROLLMENT REBOUND
As of fall 2021, total enrollment stood at 884, of which 692 were undergraduate full-time students, who primarily live on campus.
Enrollment data for recent school years is posted on the college website, showing a drop in the fall of 2020 as the pandemic took hold, with 799 total students and 595 undergraduates. The college also has students in master’s degree and other programs.
Total enrollment figures at the start of school in the fall ranged from 811 to 851 for the years 2017 through 2019.
“To support the continued growth and needs of our student body,” the release stated, “our plan is to expand both student and faculty housing by converting three campus buildings — which currently house a combined total of 10 faculty — to student housing spaces this fall. We have already secured replacement housing for affected faculty through leased arrangements in North Bennington and Bennington. In addition, we will add approximately 30 percent more faculty housing by the fall — increasing our current capacity of 33 resident faculty to more than 40.”
The statement adds, “We anticipate that this fall faculty housing will be on campus, in North Bennington and Bennington. As we continue to grow, we will be looking at ways to further expand student housing on campus and faculty housing on campus and in the surrounding communities.”
According to the college website, about 17 percent of students on campus are international students from around the world, and the applications being received reflect that, officials said.
Although one of the nation’s most expensive colleges, with tuition, less room, board and fees, posted on the website as $60,648 for 2022-23, about 92 percent of students received some form of financial aid in a recent year and 21 percent of students were the first in their families to attend a four-year college.