BENNINGTON — Bennington College has chosen the dean of the School of the Arts and Communication at the College of New Jersey to serve as its new provost.
Maurice Hall will assume the position on July 28, college president Laura Walker announced. He succeeds John Bullock, who served as acting provost during the search period. The former provost, Isabel Roche, was on sabbatical during the past year; she will resume teaching as a member of the faculty this fall, the college said.
“Dr. Maurice Hall brings deep academic experience, a passion for Bennington College’s mission and pedagogy, and a strategic perspective to the Provost position,” Walker said in a statement. “As the chief academic officer of the College, Dr. Hall will be a visible, engaged, and active champion of faculty and students.
"I’m looking forward to working closely with Dr. Hall on the next phase of Bennington’s legacy, and ensuring we are preparing students to be able to take on the most urgent problems facing the world, and to build meaningful, satisfying lives,” she said.
Currently, Hall serves as the dean and professor for the School of the Arts and Communication at The College of New Jersey in Ewing, N.J. He led the school’s fundraising campaign to establish a new, innovative lab space focused on emerging technology and creative media, and has been a leader in contributing to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts on his campus.
"I have always been aware of Bennington as an extraordinary institution that produces graduates who are literally game changers on the national, cultural and social landscape," Hall said. "It is a privilege to join this exceptional community, and I look forward to working with President Walker and with my new colleagues to build an even more illustrious future at Bennington."
Previously, Hall served as department chair for the Communication Department at Villanova University, where he was responsible for overseeing the largest department in the College of Arts and Sciences, supporting approximately 500 undergraduate and graduate students.
Prior to his time at Villanova, Dr. Hall served as Program Development Director, Leadership Academy, at Howard University.
Hall holds a doctorate in organizational and intercultural communication and a master’s degree in mass communication from Howard University. He has a BA, with honors, in literature from the University of the West Indies. He also holds a certificate in broadcast journalism from the University of Westminster.