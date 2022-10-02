BENNINGTON — Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau is reminding voters that early mail-in ballots are being sent out now by the Secretary of State’s Office.
The mailings, which follow adoption of new state legislation, will have a return envelope included in the packet, she said. However, Bennington voters also can also use the drop box outside the town offices at 205 South St.
“We check the drop box daily (even on weekends), and it is under video surveillance,” Barbeau said in a statement.
She recommends completing the ballot early and returning it promptly because of continuing slow mail delivery service in the area.
The town must receive a ballot by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 — Election Day — for it to count, the clerk said.
On Election Day, voters are not required to use their mailed ballot.
“Please consider returning it to the Town Clerk's Office prior to Election Day," Barbeau said. "You can write on the envelope ‘No, thanks’ or ‘voting in person’ or something along those lines. We will remove the notation from your voting record that you have already been provided a ballot. If you do not return the unused ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit on Election Day that you have not yet cast a ballot.”
The polls are open Nov. 8 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Department on River Street and in North Bennington at the village offices.
Barbeau said sample ballots and information on how to find your voting district are available on the town website at benningtonvt.org/departments/town-clerk/elections.
She said voters also can reach out to her or assistant Kayla Thompson at 802-442-1043 with questions.