BENNINGTON — The town’s Walloomsac Riverwalk extension and improvement project has received $200,000 from the state Downtown Transportation Fund.
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development this week announced awards of over $2 million in grants from the program, supporting 15 projects in designated downtowns and eligible Designated Village Centers around Vermont.
The Bennington grant will go toward widening existing sections of the Walloomsac Riverwalk through the downtown and extending it by 350 feet — connecting the path to the planned Walloomsac Valley Rail-Trail.
New signs, LED lighting, safety railings, trees and trash receptacles will be added to make the walkway path safer, more accessible and attractive to pedestrians and cyclists, said Bennington Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti.
RECREATION FOCUS
“We are grateful for the support to improve this wonderful recreational asset in our downtown, and we are excited to make a connection from the current riverwalk to the new rail trail,” she said. “The town worked on the grant application with the Better Bennington Corporation’s Design Committee. The committee led a scoping study for the project.”
She added, “We are also glad to see the community engagement on the riverwalk continue with monthly walks organized by the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. These walks and discussions have helped shape our thinking about safety on the riverwalk, as well as amenities that we can add, such as trash receptacles, lighting and signage.”
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins also applauded the grant funding.
“I would just add the timing on this is perfect, and that we hope [residents] will come to the next meeting when we are talking about bike and pedestrian pathways in the community,” said Jenkins. “This will give us all a better sense of where we are now and the vision for the future. There are so many good things happening in Bennington, and recreation remains one of our highest priorities.”
INSPIRED BY TRAGEDY
Periodic community walks began in response to the January 2021 death of 26-year-old Emily Hamann, who died after being attacked with a knife on the pathway.
Darren Pronto, 32, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death in Bennington Superior Court Criminal Division.
‘STRENGTHENS ECONOMIES’
“The recent revitalization work in St. Johnsbury, Waterbury and Bennington through Downtown Transportation Fund grants has shown that increased public investment in downtowns attracts private investments, strengthens local economies, and improves the quality of life for its residents and visitors,” Scott said in a statement. “Efforts like this are critical components of our work to grow the economy in all 14 counties.”
The grants “continue to help Vermont’s communities to invest in infrastructure to make downtowns and village centers pedestrian, bike and transit friendly,” he said.
“Transportation infrastructure improvements can have profound positive effects on communities and the quality of life of individual Vermonters by offering more alternatives and enabling more active lifestyles,” said Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.
Since 1999, the Department of Housing and Community Development supported investment in public infrastructure through the fund. The program has helped update streetscaping, parking, rail and bus facilities, bicycle and pedestrian safety, utilities, street lighting and wayfinding signs.