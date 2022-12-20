BENNINGTON — A new community advocacy group has formed in response to reports of police being called to Bennington Elementary School.
Mary Ellen Munley described herself as one of the “conveners” of the local group, called Bennington Cares. The group got its start after reading recent news reports on how frequently the Bennington Police Department is called to the school.
The news put the town on alert, and Munley wanted to see what community members could do to help.
“The idea behind the group is just to say that all of us in the community really have some responsibility to care for our children,” she said.
She made an announcement at her church, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington, and about 15 people responded. The announcement led Munley to speak at the Bennington Select Board meeting during public comments last week, where she said she received a positive response.
While the group has only had one meeting, they know their purpose — to find ways to help the students and teachers in the community.
Munley mentioned that Jeannie Jenkins, chairwoman of the Select Board, reached out to the group a few days after she presented at the meeting. Jenkins told the group about a grant that could possibly provide the school with more access to technology.
It’s called the Advocacy for Affordable Connectivity Program. According to Jenkins, it requires an entity like Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union to apply for the grant, and the application must be in by Jan. 9.
The grant would provide eligible households with discounts on broadband service and connected devices. Jenkins said it would help isolated families connect to the community. Since the community of Bennington is already eligible for low-income assistance, like free school lunch, the town would qualify.
“I think [Bennington Cares] can be of great assistance to both the community at large and also to the SVSU,” said Jenkins.
Most members of Bennington Cares have no direct connection to the elementary school, “but I really do care about the children and the teachers who are there,” said Munley.
The group has no intentions of going around the school; instead, members would like to work closely with the school district to find solutions to the challenges.
“We’re not intending to do something that [the school doesn’t] know about,” said Munley. “That’s going to be critical.”
The group feels responsible to help ignite change and progress in the community, especially for the children.
“We have some responsibility as citizens to learn a little bit more about this,” said Munley.
So far, the group has found a program called Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets, or CAHOOTS, out of Eugene, Ore. Munley said it’s “an approach to community care.” She said the program pays for a specific branch of the Police Department that is staffed by counselors and other relevant experts.
The branch helps at-risk or sensitive populations who are in need of police assistance. CAHOOTS is staffed 24 hours a day, and it has access to town vehicles, so staff can respond quickly.
“That is a model that seems to be working really well,” said Munley. “It provides the right kinds of help and resources to the people in the community.” The hope is to take ideas from CAHOOTS and implement them in Bennington.
Bennington Cares will have its second meeting on Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington meeting house. The meeting is open to anyone who wants to join the initiative.