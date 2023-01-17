BENNINGTON — The race for two open seats on the Bennington Select Board is heating up, with one incumbent and three challengers making their intentions known.
The incumbent running for one of the three-year open terms, Sarah Perrin, said she plans to seek another term in the March 7 town election and has launched a campaign on a Facebook page.
Another incumbent, Bruce Lee-Clark, said he won’t run again after serving since his appointment in 2019 to fill an unexpired board term.
Thus far, two challengers have submitted nomination papers to the town clerk’s office, Ed Woods of Monument Avenue, and Don Washum of Gage Street.
In addition, Asher Edelson, currently a member of the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District Board, said Tuesday he intends to submit papers and run for the Select Board.
Candidates have until Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. to submit nomination paperwork to the town clerk with the required 30 signatures.
INITIAL COMMENTS
“My intention will be to continue the good work done so far in the areas of public education/transparency, economic development, opportunities for our youth, and promoting our region as a great place to live, work and play,” Woods, the vice president/chief revenue officer for the Northeast Region of MediaNews Group and a former publisher of the Bennington Banner, said when contacted Tuesday.
Washum said during a recent Select Board meeting that he hopes to “bring a plethora of experience to the table” if elected in March.
He said he has lived in the area for 10 years and has experience working with the homeless and with those dealing with addiction, having worked for 20 years in a sheriff’s department in Florida and with the Salvation Army.
“I’m happy about the accomplishments and the direction that Bennington is going, and I want to continue to be a part of that, and part of the decision-making process,” Perrin said.
Edelson said Tuesday, “I want to be on the Select Board to build on the good that I have already accomplished. I am a teacher, school board member, and disability advocate. It is crucial that marginalized people are heard, that Bennington has better transit, and has more diverse leadership.”
SCHOOL RACES
In local school board races, Dave Frederickson, a member of the Mount Anthony Union School District board, is running for another term.
There are two open Bennington seats on the regional MAU board, along with seats representing Pownal, North Bennington and Shaftsbury.
There also are seats representing Bennington, Pownal, Woodford and Pownal open this spring on the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School Board, and three at-large seats open on the technical school district board.