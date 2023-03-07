BENNINGTON — The $16 million town budget for the next fiscal year was approved Tuesday by a squeaker margin when compared to most annual March elections.
The budget — reflecting an 8.65 percent hike over last year — received 991 votes in favor, while 878 voters cast ballots against.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd and Select Board members said inflation and the pandemic were major causes of the higher-than-normal budget increase.
In addition to the close budget vote, Select Board candidate Nancy White, who advocated rejecting the town budget to send a message on spending to the board, finished third in a six-candidate race for two open seats.
The winners, announced Tuesday evening by Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau, were Edward Woods, with 835 votes and incumbent Sarah Perrin, with 797 votes. White was third with 678 votes.
Other candidate totals were Jack Rossiter-Munley, 552 votes; Asher Edelson, with 301 votes; and Donald Washum, with 153.
Reached later Tuesday, Woods said, "I certainly appreciate the confidence of Bennington voters and I look forward to getting to work."
BOND APPROVED
Bennington voters also approved a $5.8 million bond to fund water system upgrades needed to bring the town into compliance with requirements in the system’s state operating license.
The town has been spending on segments of the overall infrastructure project for several years, while the low-interest bond is expected to speed up that work and require a lower annual expenditure, town officials said.
The bond was approved on a vote of 1,095 to 762.
BELOW AVERAGE
Barbeau said the voter turnout of less than 2,000 was below the average for recent March election totals and a disappointment.
“It is about what I expected it to be,” she said. “I was hoping it would be better, but then I always hope it will be better. It’s a little bit disappointing, with tens of millions of dollars worth of budgets that people don’t come out to vote on their taxpayer dollars.”
Barbeau said the results of voting in the three regional school districts of which Bennington participates will not be released until totals from all of the member towns are received.
She is also clerk of the Mount Anthony Union School District, Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District and the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District.
Barbeau said 1,911 voters were checked off at the entrance to the polls.
The town has 9,490 registered voters.