BENNINGTON — Town officials wanted to do more than just adopt the Declaration of Inclusion, which has been adopted by a number of communities around Vermont.
Select Board members said they wanted to develop specific plans for demonstrating that Bennington welcomes diversity and wants to promote equity.
During a meeting this week, board member Tom Haley and chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins read a list of suggestions received from organizations and the public thus far as possible action items for the town, local schools or the community to consider.
Haley noted that the board adopted the declaration on Oct. 25 at the request of the Bennington Rotary Club. The statement condemns racism and other forms of discrimination and pledges that the town will work to foster inclusion and equity. It is posted on the town’s website.
Haley and Jenkins then formed a subcommittee to seek ideas to move from “words to action” on the goals of the declaration.
RANGE OF IDEAS
Among the wide range of suggestions received: create a questionnaire and interview process “to gain insight and identify themes from underrepresented groups"; hold a school and/or town contest using the words in the Declaration of Inclusion; create “a branded statement that captures the town’s sense of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and “look for ways to increase engagement of restorative justice and mental health professionals in policing.”
Jenkins said the ideas were loosely divided into those to be addressed by the town or schools and those to be considered by the community, although she said some ideas could fit into both categories.
“From the community perspective, next steps are for the community to continue to generate ideas (using the link on the town’s website) and to start looking at ideas they would like to be involved in,” she said Friday. “I personally would love for groups or individuals to come to a Select Board meeting and share ideas they would like to work on and invite others to collaborate.”
She added, “For the Select Board, I am hoping that we will move forward with the suggestions that we can spearhead as quickly as we can.”
She said the board will take up the action items again on March 14.
Haley said Friday, “I think we can really hit the ground running. I'd like to see inclusivity statements added to warnings to all town functions — that should be low-hanging fruit. We also need to start researching trainings for town staff around inclusion, and we need to see more diversity in hiring.
“I was really gratified by the enthusiasm with which our initial outreach was received," he added. "People were excited to share their ideas with us, and they are also excited to get the ball rolling. I think that, if we all work together, Bennington can become a model for this kind of work. The most important thing is to keep the dialogue going.”
LIST OF SUGGESTONS
Among the action steps suggested by members of the public, public officials or organizations:
• The town should revisit the resources on the town’s website to include organizations that invite LGBTQ+, BIPOC, low-income, and people with disabilities.
• Encourage the adoption of the Declaration in our schools and include on the website.
.
• Review the town Accessibility Plan with an eye to what we can do that goes beyond the basics.
• Encourage ongoing training for the town, schools and businesses around equity and fair and impartial practices.
• Create venues for employers (town, schools, business community) “to learn and work together on hiring, retention, and support for a diverse workforce.”
• Develop public restroom facilities in additional park and recreation spaces.
• Review accessibility in playgrounds and recreation to include equipment, cost and location.
• Build and strengthen groups that support inclusion at the high schools.
Among those listed as community-driven action items were:
• Start an annual international food festival.
• Help new and not-so-new residents connect with existing organizations to increase a sense of belonging.
• Create a townwide mechanism for addressing concerns and providing accountability as a community to the Declaration of Inclusion.
• Include inclusivity clauses on websites, and in ads and flyers for community meetings, events, forums with 1) wording that actively invites people with disabilities to attend and 2) includes specific contact information for assistance.
• Encourage and support opportunities to highlight cultural diversity in music, food, art, holidays, etc.
• Build additional cultural capacity within institutions such as libraries and museums.
• Utilize existing organizations as equity and inclusion resources.
Haley also read an initial list of organizations, businesses, towns and other entities providing input on possible action steps for the Declaration of Inclusion, including:
Abundant Sun; the Arlington Memorial Anti-Racism Committee; Bennington Bookshop; Better Bennington Corporation; Bennington County Open Arms; Bennington County Regional Commission; Bennington County Workforce and Education Group; the Bennington Rotary Club; Cx Associates/Energy Engineering Consulting; the Interfaith Council in Bennington; MSK Engineering; Richmond Equity Committee; the Rutland Area NAACP; the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Equity Office; the towns of Barre, Middlebury and Milton; the Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility; Vermont Center for Independent Living; and the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity.
Haley and Jenkins said the suggestions and input received thus far will become part of a “living document” that will be revised over time and expanded.