CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Deirdre Graham and Cynthia Hutchins assist as Michael McKenna gives blood during the American Red Cross blood drive held at the First Baptist Church in Bennington on Thursday.
Deirdre Graham and Cynthia Hutchins assist as Michael McKenna gives blood during the American Red Cross blood drive held at the First Baptist Church in Bennington on Thursday.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Deirdre Graham and Cynthia Hutchins assist as Michael McKenna gives blood during the American Red Cross blood drive held at the First Baptist Church in Bennington on Thursday.