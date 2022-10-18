BENNINGTON — The nonprofit Bike Hub, which recently established a bicycle shop in town, is planning a fundraising campaign to support and expand the services it provides.
“The Bike Hub, at the Mill on Benmont Avenue, has been open for a little more than two months,” the organization’s Board Chairman Al Bashevkin said Tuesday in a statement. “It has, once again, brought to Bennington a place to get bikes repaired and maintained as well as purchase refurbished bicycles and accessories.”
He added, “The two mechanics working at the Bike Hub, John Gadbois and Andrew Hall, have many years of experience maintaining and repairing bicycles and have a satisfied Bennington base. The community is excited to have this resource once again.”
The group took over the space and remaining inventory of the former Highlander Bicycle Shop at 160 Benmont Ave. Group members began to organize as a nonprofit shortly after the closure of the Highlander shop, the only one operating in Bennington.
In addition to providing bike shop services, the Bike Hub said it would create opportunities not typical of a commercial business, including bike safety workshops and advocacy for trails, affordable pricing on bikes and repairs, and volunteer-run bike repair clinics.
Group members said they would like to emulate other nonprofit bicycle organizations, like Burlington’s The Old Spokes Home.
DRIVE TO LAUNCH
The Bike Hub will soon launch a community fundraising campaign called the Bike Hub Start-Up Campaign. The campaign will unfold over the coming month and aims to allow the Bike Hub to meet its vision for bicycling in the greater Bennington area.
According to the statement, the group seeks support “for activities of the Bike Hub beyond what the shop can support.”
The group hopes to raise $40,000 to support a range of goals.
Bashevkin said those include providing seed capital to match a $24,000 health equity grant that the group received through the Bennington County Regional Commission and the Vermont Department of Health.
The grant was awarded to expand access, use and maintenance of bicycles among low-income individuals.
Other goals of the Bike Hub that the campaign would support include building up the inventory of affordable e-bikes and traditional bikes that community members can try before purchasing, and outreach and educational programs “that will engage the community and get Bennington biking.”
The Bike Hub has said it wants the three-state region around Bennington “to be home to a dynamic cycling community, where bikes are accessible to all, in which wellness is celebrated, young riders are empowered and bicycles are part of life.”
The nonprofit group now needs help “to become more than the bike store it currently is,” Bashevkin said.
More information is available at ourbikehub.com/support or by emailing info@ourbikehub.com or calling 802-445-4000.