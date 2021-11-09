BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman is accused of felony burglary for attempting to steal a beagle from a North Branch Street residence on Thursday evening.
The defendant was arraigned on a single count in Bennington Superior Court on Monday in front of Judge Cortland Corsones. The woman was found earlier that afternoon sleeping in front of the gated metal kennel where Coco, a 12-year-old purebred beagle, spends his days, according to a police affidavit.
Next to the woman was a plastic bag filled with broken toys and two other sacks of belongings. A family member of the homeowner discovered the woman sleeping there, and asked that she leave the property and not come back. The woman later reappeared and was seen walking away from the property with Coco on a leash. The owner stopped the woman, took the dog back and called police. The woman was later located and arrested without incident.
The police affidavit noted that the woman had been an issue in the neighborhood for the last few days, camping on numerous properties without permission. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 15 years in prison or a $1,000 fine or both.