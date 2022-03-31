BENNINGTON — While the state has been determining how to light the Bennington Battle Monument in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, the 306-foot, 131-year old monument is also undergoing a stone-by-stone evaluation of its overall condition.
"Our files are full of piecemeal evaluations — things that look at one part of the structure," state Historic Preservation Officer Laura Trieschmann said. "We even have assessments go back to 1920 — 30 years before the state owned it."
But those files do not include a thorough accounting of the monument's condition, or the ways time and the elements have affected it.
"We need to stop fixing it by reaction," Trieschmann said. "We need to assess it proactively."
That might be changing. A study that began in January reads like a roster of construction specialties: heating, cooling, masonry, the elevator system, the stairs and the lighting system, to name a few.
At some point later this spring or summer, workers might even rappel down the side of the monument to get a closer look at the stones, Trieschmann said. Drones also will be used to get a closer look at cracks, stresses, spalling, mortar failure and the condition of past mortar patches.
"There's a whole suite of specialists that are studying the monument all four seasons," Trieschmann said. "They frequently go and visit during the different changes in our seasons — so they can see during a rain where it's raining inside, where it could be coming from, how the stone is absorbing the wet; in deep freezes, how the wet is turning into waterfalls of frozen ice on the inside of the monument."
The need emerged when a new computerized elevator system was installed in 2016. That new system led to other issues that exacerbated some of the existing heating and cooling issues inside the monument.
"In starting to take a look at that, we realized we had too many piecemeal studies. We needed to do it holistically," Trieschmann said.
What the state does have is a full history of the monument's interior lighting.
"No one ever seems to remove anything" when it comes to lights, Trieschmann said. "We need to get that out and do what's most appropriate to guarantee it's energy-efficient, cost-efficient and safe."
"Also we want to make sure it's lighting we can control, because it is a very tall structure," she said. "We don't want to keep going up and down to change a light bulb."
The work is funded through the state's annual capital construction bill.