BENNINGTON – Members of the Vermont National Guard based in Bennington will be deployed overseas next month, and state Rep. Mary Morrissey has asked town officials and residents to provide them with a patriotic send-off.
Morrissey, who called into the Select Board meeting Monday, said she and others have been working to organize a demonstration of support when 40 members of the Guard leave on May 10 from the Bennington Armory.
She said she is asking local police, fire and other emergency responders, as well as veteran’s organizations and other groups to participate or to support the effort.
Morrissey said she also has conferred with Town Manager Stuart Hurd about how to comply with COVID-19 distancing, masking and other requirements.
Select Board members said they will discuss adjourning their May 10 meeting to participate in the send-off, which is expected to include waving, cheering and multiple American flags waving along the route through town.
About 30 of the Guard members are from communities in this corner of Southern Vermont or from nearby New York or Massachusetts towns, Morrissey said, adding that they are men and women from Bravo Troop (Black Jack) of the 1st Squadron, 172nd Calvary Regiment, based at the armory.
They will leave from the bus station at 6 p.m., Morrissey said, and will move through the Four Corners and up North Street out of Bennington.
She asked that residents who gather for the send-off leave some space around the armory building behind the town offices for family members to say goodbye.
The deployment is for one year to the Republic of Kosovo in central Europe, and the unit will be serving with a NATO peacekeeping force stationed there since the war erupted there involving Serbia in 1998-99.
More details of the send-off will be released closer to the date, Morrissey said.
As during past deployments, such as to Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001, there will be efforts to support the families during the soldiers’ absence.
A send-off by residents and support for families “is a long tradition” in town, Morrissey said.
The unit’s deployment is among several announced by the Vermont National Guard since late fall.