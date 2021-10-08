BENNINGTON — We scare because we care.
Trunk or Treat was so much fun last year, we’re doing it again, with more sweet treats and plenty of Halloween spirit in a safe environment kids of all ages can enjoy.
The Banner is a sponsor of the Halloween event, at which creatively decorated car trunks loaded with goodies take the place of front porches, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Coggins Auto of Bennington’s Ford, Toyota and Honda dealerships at 897 North Bennington Road (Route 67A).
Valerie Sawin, the business development manager for Coggins Auto, said the company is thrilled to be hosting again. And it makes sense to host it, too.
“We have such a big complex. We’re not taking up any streets. We have a huge parking lot and there’s enough room to park and set up an event. It’s safe and it’s all in one area.”
The three storefronts — Ford, Toyota and Honda — will be competing with each other to see who can come with the most elaborate Halloween decorating. “Oh yeah, it’s game time,” Sawin said with a laugh.
Participants will have a path to follow, starting at the Ford store and working through the Toyota and Honda lots. Volunteers will be keeping things safe by making sure that none of the showroom spaces get too crowded at once.
Local first responders are getting in on the fun as well. The Bennington Police Department and Bennington County Sheriff’s Department are both sending cruisers and their K-9s (Gracie and Tarawa, respectively), and a Bennington Fire Department truck will be there as well. Additional participants as of press time include Mission City Church, Ocean State Job Lot, The Learning Tree, Growing-Upright at Southwest Tech, United Counseling Services, the Berkshire Family YMCA, Helping Hands of Bennington County, Project Against Violent Encounters, and Sunrise Family Resource Center.
“Getting out of the day-to-day police uniforms and into a crazy costume is quite a bit of fun for my staff,” Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said. We have been in the planning stages for a couple of weeks now and we know we will have the best “trunks” at the event. Most important is our ability to connect with local youth and provide treats and tricks. When they approach our area, they know they are safe.
“Maybe look for some smoke, some flashing lights and some ghosts and goblins. We may even have a witch or two. ... They will be easy to spot,” Doucette said. “Keep an eye on your candy bags as you approach. We love candy and treats!”