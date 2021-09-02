BENNINGTON — The Bennington Banner is moving its office next door to the former Star Electric appliance store at 423 Main St., making way for a new future for the newspaper’s long-time home at 425 Main St.
Work started this week on renovating both spaces. The Banner newsroom will leave its second-floor perch, joining the advertising and distribution departments on the first floor at 425 Main St., with plans to complete the move later this month.
Both addresses are part of the same building. It was previously owned by New England Newspapers Inc., the Banner’s parent company until Vermont News & Media LLC purchased the Banner, the Brattleboro Reformer, the Manchester Journal and UpCountry Magazine in May. The building was included in the sale.
When the dust settles, publisher Jordan Brechenser said, the Banner will be located in a single-story, modern space better suited for its current workforce. It will include meeting space as well offices for advertising, distribution and editorial staff.
Facade, signage and lighting improvements are planned for the building’s Main Street storefront as well.
Meanwhile, the former Banner will become a communal workspace for artists, small businesses and companies in need of offices, and/or warehouse space in the Banner’s former pressroom.
“With the recent improvements and openings in Downtown Bennington, including The 421 Craftbar and the Putnam Block, we thought it was the time for us to freshen up the building and give it a 21st century look and feel that still fits in downtown Bennington,” Brechenser said.
The old Banner space will follow the model of the Vermont Innovation Box in Brattleboro, where the Banner’s sister publication, the Brattleboro Reformer, has its offices. That property, which was purchased and renovated by Vermont News & Media owner Paul Belogour, has served as a working space for small businesses, with common space for meetings and social events.
But thanks to its printing past, the Banner building has warehouse space — where the long-gone printing press once churned out copies of this newspaper.
“It’s the only building on Main Street that has full frontage all the way to the back with a loading dock,” Brechenser said. “We want to take the success of the Brattleboro, Vermont Innovation Box and bring that model to Bennington.”
Brechenser said the time for a move, and an update, felt right.
“Being involved in this community for many years I know the challenges Bennington has faced,” he said. “But it feels in the last couple years or so that Bennington has been on an upward trajectory. We’re seeing businesses taking strong footholds in the downtown district and bringing life and populated storefronts. It’s important for the community as a whole and we’re happy to be a part of it.”
The Star Electric space had been vacant since 2015, when the retailer closed after 51 years in business.