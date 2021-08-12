BENNINGTON — Back by popular demand, the Bennington Banner will hold its annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway next week.
The event is sponsored by Bennington Auto Mall and will be held on Aug. 23 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at its Performance Drive location.
“This is the fifth year of our backpack giveaway, and every year the community gets more and more involved. It's definitely a favorite. From Bennington Auto Mall who steps up to sponsor and host this event, to the Police Department's "Copsicle" and, of course, Officer Gracie, it's a great day for the kids,” said Banner and Journal sales executive Susan Plaisance, who organizes the annual event.
This year, along with stuffed backpacks, there will be children’s games with the YMCA, hot dogs (provided and cooked by Hannaford), snacks (provided by the Abbey Group), pencils and rulers (provided by UCS), gift certificates for discounted haircuts (The Clip Shop) and much more.
The 250 backpacks and supplies will be passed out on a first-come first-serve basis so parents in need are strongly encouraged to show up at 2:30 p.m. to receive one per student.
“We are so proud to sponsor the Back to School event, and each year it just gets better,” said Bradley Croff, general manager of Bennington Auto Mall. “When we were first approached by the Banner five years ago, we couldn’t say 'yes' fast enough, and we are happy to support the kids again this year.”
Additional event sponsors and contributors include: the Bennington Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad, The Mission City Church, Green Mountain Concessions, Shires Housing, UCS/Big Brothers-Big Sister, EZ Way Rental, Staples, SVSU and the Bennington Police Department.