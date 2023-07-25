BENNINGTON — Nineteen students from Bennington County recently attended the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV), now in its 40th year. They were among 511 rising 10th-12th graders attending one of eight GIV programs.
The students spent up to two weeks on a college campus diving deeply into career-oriented topics that interest them: Arts, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science & Technology, Global Issues & Youth Action, Health & Medicine, Mathematical Sciences, and Technology & Design.
GIV was started Vermont’s Commissioner of Education and the Director of the Vermont Arts Council recognized an extraordinary deficit in arts education in the state’s public schools. The Governor’s Institute on the Arts was established to address that need with the blessing of then-Governor Richard Snelling. This makes GIV one of the longest-running Governor’s Schools in the country.
In these 40 years, GIV has added Institutes that focus on the intersection of student interests and Vermont workforce needs. With contributions from many local professionals, schools, colleges, businesses, and organizational partners, the GIV Institutes are able to deepen the education of teens throughout the state. Since its inception, over 12,000 students have embraced this unique opportunity.
The students attending this summer were able to dip their toes into professions they may choose to pursue throughout their lives. Last year, 88 percent of students reported some type of influence on their college and/or career future plans.
Among the local students who attended was Piper Guy-Crosslin, an incoming 10th grader at Arlington Memorial High School. "So one reason I came to GIV was to explore possible careers which involve doing things I love like being outdoors and working with animals. I’ve seen so much at this Institute that I definitely learned about some awesome careers. I’ve also met some wonderful people which has been great.
"I really enjoyed the fieldwork we did at our own streams before arriving at UVM because that was the first time I had ever done field work before," she said. "My favorite things at GIV so far have been using the scanning electron microscopes, going to see the UVM aquaponics lab, and the presentation and creation of our collage triangles. Also, I loved going for morning runs and our nighttime soccer games on campus."