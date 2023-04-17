BENNINGTON — Citing a high number of overdoses the Bennington Police Department issued an urgent public safety announcement last week addressing stemming from a possibly potent and deadly batch of fentanyl on the streets of Bennington.
According to local experts, several new substances are finding their way into the drug supply with deadly effects on people addicted to drugs. Those deadly effects are being felt close to home and across the country.
“There’s been a high number of overdoses in a very short time,” said Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande. “We had five overdoses within a two-to-three-day timeframe last week, and another incident last Sunday where we believe that was possibly overdose-related. We're still waiting for reports to come back, but we're ready to call that a sixth overdose. One of those overdoses was fatal.”
The overdoses are possibly linked to a new and lethal batch of fentanyl that might contain a reported substance called xylazine that enhances the effects of the drugs with lethal results. Toxicology testing is now being done to confirm the cause of the dangerous fentanyl, but so far, no results have been completed.
There is also the possibility that the fentanyl circulating in the community has a higher potency than normally found, leading to increased overdoses.
“Our ongoing fear here is not just the continuous amount of fentanyl and other drugs that are coming into our community,” Grande said, “but the possibility of other substances. We are becoming aware and are preparing for the possibility of things like xylazine. We are keeping our eyes open for it.”
Xylazine, or “tranq,” as it’s known on the street, is a veterinary tranquilizer linked to increasing overdose deaths nationwide. It’s a central nervous system depressant that can cause drowsiness and amnesia, and slow breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerously low levels. Xylazine is often added to illicit opioids, including fentanyl, to lengthen its euphoric effects. Research by the National Institute of Health shows overdose deaths linked to xylazine have spread westward across the United States from the East Coast, with the largest impact in the Northeast.
"With this particular bad batch of fentanyl, we know that Narcan is part of our armor in this fight," Margae Diamond, executive director of Turning Point Recovery Center of Bennington, said. "But when we were talking about these other contaminants in the supply, and we won't know what that looks like for another month, that's even scarier because then we have very little defense against that except education and awareness.”
Xylazine is not an opioid; therefore, anti-overdose drugs like Narcan have no effect in an overdose situation, especially when it comes to the effect it has on breathing.
“The contamination of the drug supply is one of our biggest challenges right now,” Diamond said. “As if the substance use disorder epidemic wasn't bad enough, we're now getting all these contaminants, increasing the urgency around this issue. This most recent batch identified a very potent form of fentanyl as the primary contaminant, but a second strong runner on the contaminant front is xylazine, which doesn’t respond to Narcan.”
Diamond says about 30 to 40 percent of what's being tested nationwide shows xylazine on top of fentanyl.
“That could also be on top of whatever the drug was they thought they were buying,” Diamond says. “We just don't know. If that stuff is in there, that just makes everything exponentially worse. Fentanyl is everywhere.”
Recently, the Biden administration called fentanyl “the deadliest drug threat that our country has ever faced.” The administration announced several initiatives to combat the influx of fentanyl, including tighter border security, stepped-up enforcement, and using the Treasury Department to go after the financial assets of the cartels that bring fentanyl into North America.
Nearly all of the street fentanyl in the U.S. comes from Mexico at the hands of the Sinaloa cartel, which operates in every U.S. state and 47 countries. This cartel used to be led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who began serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison in 2019 after Mexican authorities arrested him and extradited him to the U.S. Now, four of his sons run it, making their father’s global drug trafficking empire more ruthless, more violent, and more deadly.
“The unfortunate part is that, for our clients now, most people know that the drug supply is contaminated with fentanyl and possibly other agents,” Diamond says. “They're aware. There's been enough publicity and attention on this. They say, ‘Yeah, yeah, we know.’ There even is a small percentage of people who would seek that out."
Asked why someone would seek out fentanyl with a more potent, more lethal substance added, Diamond responded, "Because when you are taking a substance over a long period of time, your body gets a tolerance to it, so you have to step up to the next higher dose. On the street, if your tolerance is going up, up, up, you may be actually asking for whatever people are saying, like, ‘Oh my God, that knocked me out for eight to nine hours.’ These people are at the end of the road, and they just don't feel like anything's working anymore. So, it's like, are you going to gamble? Yes, you're going to gamble, and you're going to gamble every time because the fear of something being too potent or substances added is not going to be a deterrent up against their physical and mental addiction.”
Diamond also feels strongly that this will not be the last time this happens and that in all of these cases, it’s the addict who always suffers. She feels at this point that the best we can do is communicate the risk and what can be done to reduce it.
“We can talk to people about harm reduction,” Diamond says. "Please don't use alone. Please have one person go first while the other waits a few minutes. Wait 5-10 minutes and make sure your buddies are okay before you do this. Maybe use less than you usually use and check it out before. Do you have clean supplies? That harm reduction conversation is crucial. If we can move them into recovery, then that's a different set of conversations. But I do think that I think people are scared, and they're awfully sick. It's a very vicious cycle right now. Just because we've got a bad batch coming in, we're not expecting all of a sudden people are going to stop using and jump on the bandwagon to recovery. What we really need to do is harm reduction.”
Diamond explained the reasoning behind what many in the community think is a failing of addicts.
“An addict’s body is physically dependent on this thing. Withdrawal for people, whether it's alcohol, heroin, or prescription opiates, it's not like the flu. It's way, way worse than the flu. What happens mentally, right alongside the physical symptoms, is that for most people, particularly with opioids, when you flood your body artificially with the chemical that does the same thing as natural dopamine and attaches to those receptors that are right there in your brain, your body shuts down production of those things. It says, ‘Oh, hey, you have given me all the love. I don't need to make this anymore.’
"So, when you stop using that substance, the mental crash is very hard to describe. Just try to imagine the worst depression you have ever been in, where you thought it would never end. You feel so hopeless that you don't even think you're worth it. That's what's all happening at the same time. You're asking someone who's feeling that to say, well, this might be a bad batch. I can't use it. And they're so sick, and the only thing that's going to make them feel better is to take that drug.
“I can see what people are saying. And I'm sad to hear it. Because there are many, many people who believe in the sanctity of life, many, many people that believe life is, you know, that everyone has the opportunity and the chance to live a decent life," Diamond said. "And yet, we seem to forget that when talking about people with substance use disorder, we immediately decide that it's a moral failing and that if they can't do it, it's not worth helping. And that is so far from the truth. This is a physical and mental illness that takes time to get better from. And in the meantime, we need to do as much as we can to give people the resources to care for themselves. With this particular bad batch of fentanyl, we know that Narcan is part of our armor in this fight. But when we were talking about these other contaminants in the supply, and we won't know what that looks like for another month, that's even scarier because then we have very little defense against that except education and awareness.”
BPD's Grande emphasizes the need for people to be aware of the resources available, including the support available at places like Turning Point in fighting this battle, but is also keenly aware of the struggle something like this will bring to communities like Bennington.
“We are concerned with the amount of fentanyl coming into our town,” Grande said. "We are also concerned with how this stretches police and investigative resources. We will continue to keep this in our eyesight to keep Bennington safe. We want to get the word out.”
Anyone needing help and support can call the Turning Point Recovery Center at 802-442-9700.