BENNINGTON — Bennington County has the third-highest number of new COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days, according to Vermont Department of Health data.
The county reported 47 new cases Wednesday and 366 new cases in the past 14 days, according to the Health Department’s dashboard.
That puts Bennington County behind only Rutland County, with 455 new cases in the past 14 days, and Chittenden County, with 599 new cases, for growth of the coronavirus in Vermont. Windham County reported 152 new cases in the past 14 days and eight new cases on Wednesday.
According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, as of Monday, Bennington County had 243 cases over the past seven days, and rated the risk of transmission as high.
“Everyone in Bennington County … should wear a mask in public, indoor settings,” the CDC website said.
While the increase is concerning, many infected people seen at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center's COVID Resource Center have mild or asymptomatic cases that were transmitted by children and are not seriously affecting vaccinated adults, according to Dr. Trey Dobson, the hospital's chief medical officer.
But he also added the hospital is preparing for the next 14 days, in which it will learn how many new cases become serious enough to require hospitalization.
"We're seeing a lot of kids who test positive because they have a symptom," Dobson said. "Then the whole family comes to get tested, and they have the virus in their system."
But that's where vaccinations come into play, Dobson said.
"The vaccine doesn't prevent people from breathing in virus and testing positive," Dobson said. "What it does do is limit severe infections."
Dobson spoke with the Banner from the COVID Resource Center at the former Southern Vermont College, where SVMC offers testing and vaccinations. The demand for vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 has been strong, he said.
"A third of our area signed up and received that first dose," Dobson said. "Now we're just waiting on more vaccine. I think what we'll see is when people notice rising cases and see possible cases in schools and classrooms, they'll say 'it's safe, it seems to be effective, let's do it.' That will really help curb the prevalence of this virus."
The increase in COVID cases has been felt across the state. On Tuesday, Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said the new case rate had increased 42 percent over the past seven days.
Also on Tuesday, state Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine declined to peg the increase on any one reason, but he said the combination of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 and the remaining number of unvaccinated Vermonters played a significant role.
There still remain about 50,000 unvaccinated Vermonters, Levine said, “and believe me, this virus is very effective at finding them.”
The state reported a seven-day positive test average of 3.8 percent on Wednesday.
School data released Tuesday, charting the number of people with COVID-19 at a K-12 learning community while infectious, showed three such cases in the past seven days at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington and single new cases at eight other schools in the county over the past seven days.
Those schools with a single new case include Arlington Memorial High School, Bennington Elementary School, Burr and Burton Academy, Hiland Hall School, Manchester Elementary and Middle School, Maple Street School, Monument Elementary School and Mount Anthony Union Middle School.
People in learning communities with COVID-19 who were not at school during their infectious period are not included in the statistics
The Health Department said 50 people were hospitalized with COVID, with 12 people in intensive care.