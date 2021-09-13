Editor’s note: We apologize for the late publication of this story.
BENNINGTON — A 9/11 Memorial Service honored victims and first responders Saturday morning while touching on themes of remembrance, public duty and patriotism.
Local emergency personnel and residents commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in front of the town’s 9/11 memorial by the Superior Courthouse. The memorial was dedicated in 2011 and contains a piece of damaged steel extracted from the wreckage of the World Trade Center, according to a plaque behind the memorial.
Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Paul Doucette led the service and began by acknowledging and taking pride in the first responders and veterans who are a part of the Bennington community.
“I, as the chief of police, am honored to say that two of my people on the honor guard proudly served in the United States military, as many of the people standing here today have also seen,” he said.
Doucette recalled being in the Police Academy, watching the second plane strike the World Trade Center on a television that had been wheeled into the classroom.
“Everyone held their breath,” he said. “I did [too]. My heart sank because I knew that first plane was not a mistake, not an accident, but something had gone terribly awry.”
He also referred to the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, which passengers diverted into a field in Shanksville, Pa., as “true heroes” and pondered how events could have occurred differently.
“Could we have prevented what’s happened over the last 20 years, as we continue to keep our community and our country strong, and keep people in the free United States safe from continued terror and attacks?” he said.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd also spoke, recapping the events of 9/11, while noting its lingering effects.
“Survivors of that day are still passing away due to toxins released following the attacks,” he said. “Twenty years later, we still remember, and we still mourn.”
Hurd also called for a moment of silence. Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, delivered The Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” by the Mount Anthony Union High School choir.
At 8:46 a.m, the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center, a performance of “Taps” was held on the trumpet in front of a large American flag draped behind the memorial on a fire truck ladder.
This followed with a rifle salute by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, who fired three rifle volleys.
The Bennington Fire and Police departments laid wreaths on the memorial. Following this, the MAUHS choir performed “God Bless America.” Conductor Lynn Sweet encouraged audiences, decked in patriotic gear, to sing along.
Doucette finished the service, around 9 a.m, by telling the audience they should “remember what a privilege it is” to live in the United States. “Thank you and God bless you all,” he said.