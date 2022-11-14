BENNINGTON — A recount has been scheduled for Nov. 28 in the Bennington-1 House race in which incumbent Rep. Nelson Brownell, D-Pownal, holds a slim lead over Republican Bruce Busa of Readsboro.
Brownell was leading by 14 votes in the race as of election night, but in updated totals for the five-town House district, he now has a 26-vote cushion — 974 to 948, according to the unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s Office website.
Election results are expected to be certified on Tuesday by the state office.
The recount for the Bennington-1 District is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. at the Bennington Superior Courthouse on South Street.
Busa, who could not be reached for comment, filed a request with the court for a recount on Thursday.
“I thought he would request one,” Brownell said Monday. “I’m not surprised. He campaigned heavily and just wants to see how things went.”
Recounts must be requested by a candidate in Vermont within 48 hours of the vote, as one is not automatically scheduled. A Superior Court judge then determines if the vote margin falls within the required threshold of 5 percent of the total vote cast in the race to allow a recount.
Stamford Town Clerk Lori Shepard, who is the clerk for the House district that includes Pownal, Woodford, Searsburg, Stamford and Readsboro, could not be reached Monday about the recount process.
She said last week that she was awaiting more information about state recount requirements.