Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Thanks to the Boston Celtics and Vistaprint, Benner’s Bagels Pizza ‘n What Nosh on Main Street teamed up to help donate food to local health care workers at Southwest Vermont Medical Center.

The Small Business Assist, a dual program between the Boston Celtics and Vistaprint, has picked a handful of small businesses throughout New England in the past couple of months to pay for, then donate food to the front line workers during the COVID pandemic.

The Celtics organization ordered 100 pizzas that Benner’s delived to SVMC this weekend.

Adam Samrov can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com or on Twitter @banner_sports

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.