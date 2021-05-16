BENNINGTON — Thanks to the Boston Celtics and Vistaprint, Benner’s Bagels Pizza ‘n What Nosh on Main Street teamed up to help donate food to local health care workers at Southwest Vermont Medical Center.
The Small Business Assist, a dual program between the Boston Celtics and Vistaprint, has picked a handful of small businesses throughout New England in the past couple of months to pay for, then donate food to the front line workers during the COVID pandemic.
The Celtics organization ordered 100 pizzas that Benner’s delived to SVMC this weekend.