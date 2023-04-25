BENNINGTON — The most complete picture yet of redevelopment plans for the former Bennington High School complex emerged Monday during a presentation by town staff and members of the development and design team.
The overall estimate now is pegged at $28 million, according to Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks, other staff members and principals in Hale Resources, the private development firm working with the town on the project.
Asked for a timetable, company CEO Zak Hale said the developer’s goal is to begin construction by the end of 2023 and complete the work in about 18 months, or during 2025.
‘ADDRESSES NEEDS’
“This project addresses so many needs and wants for the community,” Monks said toward the end of the presentation. He credited “our really great team,” including Hale Resources and Goldstone Architecture from the private sector and town staff.
About 40 people attended the nearly two-hour informational session before the Select Board, which focused on projected costs and funding sources, along with details of the planned redevelopment of the historic former high school at 650 Main St. and its additions.
The project has evolved as a public/private partnership between the town and Hale Resources, with the goal of creating 37 units of housing in the 100,000-square-foot former school complex and renovating 27,000 square feet of the space for municipal, recreational and senior citizen programming.
Of the 37 housing units, 22 would be rented at market rates and located in the oldest section of the former high school, while 15 affordable rental units would be located in one of the additions the complex underwent from 1913 to its closure as a school in 2004.
A portion of the town section will be sub-leased to the nonprofit Meals on Wheels organization, and a child care site with space for up to 66 children, is planned in former high school classroom space.
PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Answering questions from residents, Monks said the plan is for Hale Resources to purchase the building from the private owner, Christopher Gilbert, and redevelop it, and for the town to secure a long-term lease from Hale, with renewal options, on the municipal space.
Hale will oversee redevelopment of the entire building, including the town space.
At no point will the town actually own the building, Monks said, answering an oft-voiced question about the town’s liability for inheriting a debt. A lease-to-purchase agreement the town has negotiated with Gilbert will be transferred to Hale, Monks said, allowing the developer to purchase the property and then lease space to the town.
“We won’t own Benn Hi,” Monks said. “They [Hale] will make the purchase.”
All of the property will thus be privately owned and taxable, according to Monks and Town Manager Stuart Hurd, who said the long-vacant structure now generates about $4,000 in property tax, while after redevelopment could generate an estimated $112,000 annually.
The town also is protected from non-renewal of the lease, Monks said, because the agreement with the developer or building owner calls for the town to be reimbursed for its investment if the lease is not renewed.
PUBLIC/PRIVATE
The decision was made to pursue a public/private partnership, officials have said, because some grants and tax credits are only available to one type of entity or the other. However, the town intends to lease space from a Hale property management entity after the redevelopment is complete.
Zak Hale and company founder Jon Hale estimated that the funding package for the $28 million project will include about $14.5 million in historic preservation and several other tax credits.
More than $8 million in grants and funding also is expected and the balance would come from from an estimated $4.8 million in low-interest loans through a state program, along with about $500,000 in private investment.
The financing package includes about 15 funding sources. Details about the funding and other aspects of the project are posted on the town’s website.
MAINTENANCE
Asked about the town’s ongoing future costs for the space it will lease, officials said the town will clean and maintain its area of the structure but Hale, as landlord, would be responsible for overall building maintenance items.
Monks and Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti said the town’s lease is expected to total $16,521 per square foot monthly, or $198,252 annually.
The expected rate of $7.50 per square foot is “significantly below market,” Monks said, adding that typical market rates downtown range from $13.50 to $25 per square foot.
Because the operating costs for the current Senior Center will go away, there will be sublease payments from Meals on Wheels and other factors, the additional yearly operating costs to the town are estimated at $88,000, the officials said, including for routine maintenance and utilities.
However, Monks said it is expected that reductions in the town’s management fee for recreational programming by the YMCA could offset “most if not all additional operating costs.”
That would happen if the YMCA brings in more in program fees or grants because of the additional space, thereby lowering the town’s annual management fee for recreation programming.
The town’s contract calls for the YMCA to deduct from the annual management fee of about $144,000 additional programming revenue generated in a given year.
The town expects “no increase in the [municipal] budget going forward” because of ongoing costs associated with Benn Hi, Barsotti said.
TENTATIVE VOTE
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins and Monks said the Select Board has scheduled another informational meeting for May 22 during which residents can make comments or ask more questions about the proposal.
At that time, the board will consider asking town staff to negotiate final details of a development agreement with Hale Resources.
And a tentative vote by the board has been schedule for June 12 to decide whether to approve a formal agreement with Hale to proceed with the project.
Questions about the project also may be submitted online to the town website, and the answers will be posted as well, said town Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak.
POINTS NOTED
Other project details also were updated during the meeting, which is the third since the Select Board tasked town staff in March 2022 with assessing the feasibility of a inchoate proposal to redevelop the prominent Main Street structure. Prior to Gilbert’s purchase of the structure in 2020, it had been vacant since 2004 and begun to deteriorate.
Among points covered Monday, many were in answer to questions from residents, both during the meeting and previously.
Resident Nancy White, who has closely watchdogged the project since planning began, listed several questions, about parking space, future costs to the town, future programming for seniors and other aspects.
Responses to resident questions included:
ON PARKING — Monks said a preliminary draft of a study report by Mark Anders, transportation planner with the Bennington County Regional Commission, determined there will be 65 parking spaces available for the building, along with 50 street parking spaces within 400 feet, primarily along Main Street. Monks said the street spaces currently are little used. More spaces could be created, if needed, he said, adding, “We feel this [level of parking] is more than adequate.” Space for more parking could be created on town-owned property about 300 feet east on Main Street from the 2.29-acre school site, he said.
ON TOWN INVESTMENT — Hale's renovation of the town’s portion of the building is estimated to cost about $8 million, of which the town will provide $2.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding Bennington will receive.
ON HOUSING — Hale Resources will create separate development entities to develop 22 market rate housing units in the historic old high school, and 15 spaces in additions added to the complex over the years. The housing units will have from 700 to 800 square feet of floor space.
ON SECURITY — There will be “a very generous security system,” Monks said, including new lighting, cameras and other features. He added that the main entrance lobby of the renovation structure will be staffed during programming hours and other entrances will require a key.
ON THE SENIOR CENTER — The current Senior Center building on Pleasant Street will be transferred to Gilbert as part of the purchase agreement for the school complex. Monks said an appraisal determined the current center is worth about $400,000. The expectation is for Gilbert to redevelop the building, which will be back on the tax rolls.
ON THE TOWN SPACE — Officials said the municipal area will include space for additional recreational programming and for senior center programs. Barsotti said there will be about 14,000 square feet for senior activities, compared to about 4,000 in the current center, providing “an exponentially greater amount of space.”
RESTROOMS — In answer to a question from resident White, architect Jeffrey Goldstone said each bathroom toilet and each shower will be a designated a “universal” unit, and will have a door the user can close.
ENTRANCES — There will be a new courtyard and main entrance to the east of the historic school building, as well as a covered drop off area and bus stop.