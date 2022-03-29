BENNINGTON — A plan to redevelop the former Bennington High School building for town recreation, senior services and up to 40 units of housing is another step closer to fruition.
The Select Board on Monday authorized the next steps in the redevelopment project, as well as in the creation of a concrete skate park off Depot Street that could be the largest in the region. The proposals — both to be undertaken along with one or more community partners — are among several being considered for some of the $3.9 million American Rescue Plan Act funding Bennington expects to receive.
ARPA funding will likely go toward design work or similar preliminary assessment costs as town staff now gauge the feasibility of the projects.
COULD ACQUIRE SCHOOL
For the first time, officials rolled out a detailed plan for the former Bennington High building on Main Street. The plan includes a lease with an option to purchase the historic structure from owner Chris Gilbert, a private developer who has been redeveloping it as a mixed-use facility.
Town Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti said the lease/purchase agreement grew from discussions with Gilbert, who initially asked whether the town would be interested in using the high school gymnasium or other areas in the school, which includes a total of 100,000 square feet of floor space.
The town subsequently began to lease space for both recreation programs operated by the Bennington Recreation Center and for Bennington Senior Center programs, and found the building offered considerably more room for programming than the Rec Center or Senior Center on Pleasant Street.
Part of the proposal as it evolved, Barsotti said, is that the current Senior Center building would be transferred to Gilbert if the town goes through with purchasing the old high school.
The gymnasium and basketball court at the school is expected to be used once it has new flooring, and that would fulfill a long-held goal of the town — to have a gym facility for community use, such as for basketball leagues.
Adding a gym facility with courts to the Rec Center, which was considered, would require building an addition and cost in the millions to fund.
COMMUNITY PARTNERS
The agreement that was unanimously approved Monday includes a memorandum of understanding that was agreed to by the town, community partners Shires Housing, the Council on Aging, the Meals on Wheels program and the Northern Berkshire Family YMCA, which manages the Rec Center under a contract with the town.
The proposal, if it comes to fruition, would see the town using about 30,000 square feet of the building as space in the area of the gym and auditorium for recreation and senior programming, Barsotti said, while about 70,000 square feet would by redeveloped by Shires Housing for up to 40 mixed-level rental apartments.
“There is more money available now for housing,” she said, referring to possible state or other grant funding.
The tentative plan would be for housing similar to the mixed-rent units in the Mountain View and Lake Paran Village housing developments, both created and managed by Shires.
For seniors, the proposed facility would offer “twice as much space as the Senior Center,” she said.
‘FLEXIBILITY’
In the agreement with the school owner and the community partners, the town retains “significant flexibility” while it continues to evaluate moving ahead with ownership of the building and plans for use of the space, said Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks.
Having such an agreement allows the town and community partners to seek financing or funding for the projects, which require control of the site.
Monks told the board that the town would have the option to purchase the building at any time and could cancel at any time, owing only the monthly lease payments then due.
The town could either take out a bond to purchase the school, he said, or it could simply make lease/option payments for 30 years at a rate of one point over the prime rate.
‘INCREDIBLE PARTNERS’
The community groups and organizations involved in the initiative, Monks said, “are incredible community partners” that have made possible a proposed project that the town could not have tackled on its own.
The memorandum of understanding that the partners will sign means the parties intend “to work together to make this redevelopment happen,” Barsotti said.
She and Monks said there will be an effort to involve seniors and other members of the public in the research and planning.
Monks said ARPA funds will be used for preliminary design or assessment purposes.
“Funds for construction, if all works out, will be authorized, hopefully, after design and due diligence are completed,” he said Tuesday.
‘REGIONAL’ SKATE PARK
Geoff Metcalf, of North Bennington, has been advising a group of enthusiasts for the skate park project. Creation of such a park “got by far the biggest response” during a survey of residents on possible uses for the ARPA funding, Monks said.
He said the town has “struggled for a decade” with how to create a skate park, but now has a group with experience with parks and contacts among park contractors and those who operate parks.
Metcalf said the hope is that the town will create “a destination skate park,” adding that local skaters feel "this needs to be a regional” facility. He said his group envisions working with the town to create a concrete park that is partially covered to shield it from precipitation.
“We have the passion, but need your help to make this a reality,” Metcalf said.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said “this is something I am personally very in favor of.”
She recommended that town staff continue to research and do other preliminary work to determine the feasibility of the plan, while working with the local group. The board approved that unanimously.
Group members, including Nick Pedemonti, who operated a small skate park several years ago on Benmont Avenue, said they would propose a facility about the size of the one in Burlington, which is the largest in Vermont — larger than parks in Manchester and in North Bennington.
They said skate parks have been shown to attract considerable interest and visitors from a wide area and could have a positive impact on downtown businesses.
The proposed location, Monks said, seems a good one because it is town-owned and centrally in the downtown.
The Manchester Skatepark, at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park, encompasses 5,997 square feet and will be doubled in size if a proposed addition is completed.
Earlier this month, Town Meeting voters approved $50,000 from a town economic development fund to match a $250,000 grant for completing a second and final phase of the park.
That would give the facility a total of 12,601 square feet. An additional $107,000 is being raised by proponents.
The Manchester park was built in 2019 with public and privately raised funds, including money from skateboard legend Tony Hawk’s foundation.