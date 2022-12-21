BENNINGTON — The team working on the Benn Hi project presented a revised ownership proposal for the old Bennington High School building on Main Street — a plan that could keep the building on the town's tax roll.
In a presentation to the Select Board on Monday night, Assistant Town Manager Dan Monks and Director of Community Development Shannon Barsotti presented the new proposal that calls for housing development company Hale Resources to buy the old building and allow the town to lease or enter into another long-term arrangement to occupy space for programs like the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels.
"Hale Resources will likely purchase the building thereby becoming the property owner to gain access to more grant funds and federal tax credits," wrote Town Manager Stuart Hurd in an op-ed to the Banner. "The Town will enter into a long-term lease or other long-term commitment to guarantee that the spaces we intend to renovate are available to the community for generations. This partnership leaves the building and lands on the Grand List as taxable real estate, also a benefit to the community."
Once completed, the project will consist of 30,000 square feet of community space, a new home for Meals on Wheels, a new home for the Senior Center, an indoor recreation area and gym, and about 35 housing units developed by Hale Resources.
In October, the select board asked staff to continue the pre-development work on the project with a focus on an ownership or lease structure for the town and funding options. The goal was to present their findings to the board in 120 days.
This presentation occurred around the 90 day mark so the staff will have the ability to address further board questions at the 120 day presentation.
“What they focused on was the fact that they're getting close to having sort of the agreement, the public/private partnership agreement, and that that will take some time,” said Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins.
Hale Resources and the town have been working with a team to find the best course of action for the town. Condominium units and long term lease agreements are possible, but not confirmed.
As of Monday's presentation, the team believes the most cost effective route is for Hale Resources to buy the building in its entirety, create the various housing units, and lease the remaining community space out to the town.
If Hale Resources purchases the building, Monks confirmed that the building would remain on the town's tax roll, and there will be tax revenue from the building.
Funding sources for the project have not been finalized, but the Town and Hale Resources are both looking into several avenues for additional funding.
The town has been inquiring about Historic Preservation Tax Credits, Community Development Block Grants and the Downtown Transportation Fund in addition to other possibilities.
Hale Resources has also inquired about additional funds from several tax credits, energy incentives and the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program.
In addition to searching for more funding, the Benn Hi team has searched for ways to cut costs. They’re looking into alternate materials, how to effectively manage the timing of the project, subsidized energy efficiency upgrades and other types of savings.
“They're looking at grants for everything from, you know, historical tax credits to affordable housing to infrastructure grants to help with doing the parking lots,” said Jenkins.