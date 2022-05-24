BENNINGTON — Plans to redevelop the former Bennington High School building for town programming and mixed-rent housing units received some good news when testing for PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) contamination did not detect the likely carcinogen.
“We are continuing our due diligence,” Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks told the Select Board this week. But he added that PCB contamination was the environmental issue that posed the greatest threat to derail the project if discovered.
Monks said testing covered 11 areas of the historic building, which opened as a high school in 1913, later was added to and used as a middle school, and closed in 2005.
A private developer, Christopher Gilbert, purchased the vacant building in 2020 with the intention of redeveloping it for mixed uses. He recently entered into an agreement with the town and Shires Housing that calls for the town to redevelop about 30 percent of the structure into space for Recreation Center and Senior Center programming; a Meals on Wheels kitchen and dining space; and other programming or municipal uses.
The remaining 70 percent of the building is proposed for a 40-unit housing project to be developed by Shires. The PCB testing also included those sections of the structure, Monks said.
ARCHITECT HIRED
The town has hired Goldstone Architecture to do project feasibility work and to create a schematic design, which will come back to the Select Board for final approval. The intent is to retain the firm for the final design and construction oversight if the project moves forward.
The Select Board intends to use a portion of the nearly $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds Bennington expects to receive to design the project, do some of the renovation work and leverage additional sources of grant or other funding.
Overall, the building contains about 100,000 square feet of floor space, of which about 30,000 will be renovated for new uses by the town.
Monks said Tuesday that the town portion includes the gymnasium and adjacent rooms and the first floor of the newer section of the former school.
LEASE/OPTION
As part of the agreement with the owner, the town has secured a lease and an option to purchase the building from Gilbert, which allows design and other preliminary work to proceed.
The town is now working under a lease that would require payments totaling $1.1 million over a 30-year period and end with the town as owner — or the town could make other financing arrangements and pay off the amount sooner.
The town also will have an opportunity to end the agreement if it determines the project is not feasible.
If the project goes forward, the town would acquire title to the building, and the current town Senior Center building at 124 Pleasant St. would be transferred to Gilbert.
Monks said Tuesday that the agreement also requires Gilbert to do renovation work in the building that the town would otherwise have to do itself, estimated to cost about $400,000. If the work is not done or partially completed, the purchase amount would be reduced by a like amount, Monks said.
Gilbert, of Dorset and Red Hook, N.Y., who has redeveloped similar older buildings in New York state, purchased the vacant school building on Main Street for $146,000 in 2020.
The original portion of the high school is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
According to the request for proposals posted by the town earlier this year, “We anticipate that the project will be funded by the town of Bennington’s ARPA allocation, state and federal grants, and private donations.”
The RFP called for completion of final project designs by July 29, the start of construction by Aug. 29 and completion of construction by June 30, 2023.
Monks said Monday that Shires Housing has begun its own feasibility study of the sections the non-profit organization proposes redeveloping 70,000 square feet of the building for approximately 40 senior, affordable, and market-rate housing units.