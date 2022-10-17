BENNINGTON — Town officials peg municipal costs of the redevelopment of the former Bennington High School at about $9 million, to be paid with about $2.1 million in pandemic aid and the remainder from grants, tax credits and other sources.
Those figures and more come from an extensive amount of information about the BenHi proposal that town recently posted on its website. Plans include housing and space for town services.
Residents will have a chance to hear a presentation on the proposal, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session, Wednesday at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street. The presentation begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Select Board is considering the use of up to $2.1 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds Bennington expects to receive to jumpstart the municipal/community portion of the project, comprising about 30,000 square feet of the 100,000-square-foot former school at 650 Main St.
$9 MILLION ESTIMATE
Preliminary estimates show the total cost of redeveloping just the town portion of the project at roughly $9 million, with the town expecting to receive significant grant, tax credit and other funding to cover the costs.
“We will only proceed if we find funding sources to cover the costs,” Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said Monday. “We expect the $2 million in ARPA funds to leverage millions of dollars in other funding for the community space and the residential space. A commitment to spend the ARPA funds, subject to securing sufficient funding for the project, is essential to leveraging additional funds.”
He added, “Other funders will not invest in a project unless the town first shows a commitment to invest in itself and its residents.”
Town staff is working with Goldstone Architecture, which prepared initial schematic designs of the proposal, construction manager Engelberth Construction Inc., and environmental assessment, mechanical and structural engineering and other consultants.
With staff, they have been evaluating the building, feasibility and costs of the redevelopment project for the past six months.
For the housing portion, the town proposes partnering with Hale Resources, which would create about 40 units — including about 17 of them “affordable” — in the remaining 70 percent of the structure.
A list of project documents at the end of the new town posting includes a preliminary cost estimate for the town portion of the entire project that totals about $8.3 million — $3,267,904 for a first phase and $5,046,712 for phase two. Another $689,564 is estimated for additional site work.
Those figures are preliminary and expected to change, Monks said.
RECOMMENDATION
According to the information posted by the town, the staff will recommend that the Select Board commit up to $2 million, subject to securing all funding for phase one.
Some ARPA funds are being used now to perform the due diligence required for predevelopment work and planning for the project, the posting states, but the town “will require all other funding sources to be in place before committing the full ARPA funds to the project as a whole.”
After the session Wednesday, the Select Board is expected to vote at a subsequent meeting on whether to go ahead with the initial phase of the project.
Monks said the board vote could come as early as the next regular meeting.
A number of funding sources would be possible for the public-private partnership project, according to the posting. That includes tax increment financing; historic preservation tax credits; Community Development Block Grant funds; Vermont Housing and Vermont Housing and Conservation Board grants; and low-income housing tax credits.
HOUSING PORTION
If authorized to proceed by the Select Board, the next steps in the overall project would be to make formal the relationship with Hale Resources to complete the redevelopment of the remainder of the BenHi project.
The Select Board would then also direct staff “to identify cost savings in materials and labor — value engineering — and evaluate the most cost-effective options for construction (general contractor, construction manager, landlord improvements, etc.).”
And the board would authorize staff to pursue additional funding sources independently and in concert with Hale.
Town staff also would be directed to explore ownership/lease models with Hale Resources that most effectively facilitate the entire project. An example is the Historic Preservation tax credit, which is viable only if Hale Resources owns the building for a set time.
HISTORIC STRUCTURE
The former high school, which was constructed in 1913, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Additions were added to the structure in later years, when it was still used as a high school and then a middle school.
Much of the 30 percent of space the town would redevelop is in the newer additions, for recreation programming, a new, larger senior center, other municipal uses, and for kitchen and other space for the local Meals on Wheels program.
The town portion of the project would be divided into two phases, redeveloping 14,000 and 16,000 square feet of the space.
Monks said Monday that a TIF financing bond could come into play in phase two of the town portion to fund “improvements to the building and site occupied by the town.”
Under the state TIF program, the town can borrow for infrastructure work to support a private development and then pay off the bond using a portion of the additional property tax revenue the project (in this case housing) is expected to generate.
A TIF bond would require a townwide vote to approve. It would be the first Bennington has attempted since forming a TIF district in the downtown area.
SITE CONTROL
To be able to spend town money, get state and federal funding not available to private developers, and do the necessary project management needed to plan for the redevelopment, the town required control of the property, officials said.
Working with the private owner, Christopher Gilbert, who bought the structure — vacant for more than a decade — for $146,000 in 2020, the town entered into a lease-to-own agreement.
The agreement gives the town the control it requires yet allows for termination of the agreement if the Select Board decides not to proceed with the project.
IN ROUGH SHAPE
The town website posting states that the former school “was in rough shape with the accumulated years of vacancy having taken its toll. Gilbert has done a lot of work on the building to stabilize it and begin renovations; including a new insulated roof, cleanup, trash removal, broken glass replacement, new locks and hardware, six new gas heating systems with gas tanks and related hardware and ductwork, new plumbing, including new underground water line, repairs and updates to sprinkler systems, architectural work, engineering, elevator updates and repairs, electrical work, security, insulation, drywall, ceiling tile repair and replacement, flooring and gym flooring.”
Gilbert estimated the value of the work done on the property to be over $900,000 to date.