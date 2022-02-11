BRATTLEBORO -- Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and co-chairs of the Campaign to End Qualified Immunity, joined Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint in hosting a virtual rally Thursday in support of Senate bill S.254. That bill would end qualified immunity that advocates believe shields rogue police officers from accountability and blocks victims of police abuse from receiving justice.
“No one should be above the law. Everybody is entitled to their day in court. Everybody deserves equal justice under the law,” said Cohen. “Protecting and serving some people while abusing others is not the kind of policing Vermonters want.”
Greenfield added, “The only way we’re going to improve public safety is by building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. And in order to do that, we need to strengthen accountability and transparency. We all know police have a difficult job. We need to love the good ones and we also need to hold the bad ones accountable because that benefits everyone -- including the police.”
Qualified immunity essentially prevents citizens from suing law enforcement officers they believe used excessive force or violated their civil rights. The Senate bill would put an end to that immunity for police. Law enforcement opposes this and similar legislation, arguing it puts officers at financial risk and would make it harder to recruit and keep police officers.
The Campaign to End Qualified Immunity includes over 700 business leaders, 1,400 professional athletes, and hundreds of creative artists, lawyers and advocates, according to a press release on the virtual rally. The campaign aims to tell the stories of people who have been harmed by the police and have been denied justice due to qualified immunity.
“[S.254] would remove this legal barrier that results in absurd and unjust outcomes in our legal system,” James Lyall, Executive Director of ACLU Vermont, said in the release. “This is not about attacking law enforcement or individual police officers. Americans support law enforcement and at the same time, they expect more to be done, build trust ... increase accountability.”
Balint said under this bill, "any Vermonter who is mistreated [by law enforcement] will be able to have their day in court." She is the the lead sponsor of S.254. “Broad qualified immunity prevents citizens from seeking accountability when their civil rights have been violated, but it also breaches the trust between law enforcement and their communities. This bill would help Vermonters have access to justice when they’re mistreated by law enforcement.”
“We got here because the current policing system lacks the basic tenets that our democracy was based on -- checks and balances. We are now living in a society where one group feels invincible and the other feels a massive amount of resentment due to qualified immunity,” Steffen Gillom, NAACP Vermont Windham County said. “Ending qualified immunity is the only way to unlocking the door that’s keeping people from the halls of justice. We must fight to push this bill through.”
“Eliminating qualified immunity would make it possible to hold police who engage in excessive force accountable. We must do better at supporting and protecting Vermonters,” Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun said. “S.254 is a step towards moving our communities towards more justice for all.”
Kiah Morris, Movement Politics Director, with Rights and Democracy Vermont said, "Everyone is vulnerable when no accountability is ever really required. We cannot let this continue. We must engage in a level of personal responsibility for our actions. “What we’ll see in removing qualified immunity is that there’s going to be a better promotion of a culture of shared accountability.”