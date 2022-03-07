BENNINGTON — A Bulgarian soccer club is sending its team bus to give a lift to Ukrainians fleeing their country, and its Guilford-based owner is calling on other European teams to do the same.
Paul Belogour, the owner of FC Pirin and Vermont News & Media -- owner of the Bennington Banner -- said that each country should help refugees suffering from Russia's invasion in Ukraine, according to a statement on the FC Pirin website.
A letter from the team was sent to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska, stating that the club bus would be used to transport refugees from war-torn areas in Ukraine to Bulgaria. The bus will also take humanitarian aid to the victims of the war.
“I am absolutely aware of how difficult the situation in Ukraine is, as my employees from the IT sector live and work in the country. ... People are in dire need of food, water and medicine," Belogour said in the statement.
Belogour further called on the U.S. government to abolish the visas for refugees from Ukraine.
"The situation is extremely difficult, and I hope we will all unite against this aggression, against the war and the suffering of the people," Paul Belogour told the Bennington Banner.
The letter from the Pirin Football Club additionally calls on all football clubs to follow in kind.