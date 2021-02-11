BELLOWS FALLS -- Village President Deborah Wright wants Bellows Falls voters to consider the issue of whether to allow a retail cannabis store in the village, and at the same time consider a local option sales tax to take advantage.
Wright made the suggestion this week to the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees. Wright said she wanted voters to take up the issue later this year during the annual village meeting in May.
"I want us to have the option and to talk about it," said Wright, noting she hadn't made up her mind on the issue. "We should talk about it."
The town of Rockingham has declined to put the matter up for a vote at Town Meeting, a requirement before any store could be opened within the town borders.
The village president said the vote on allowing a retail cannabis store would have to include a discussion of a local option tax. "It would impact all merchants," she said.
Wright said the way the new Vermont law is written, any town or village has to act relatively quickly -- within two years -- to take advantage of what many consider could be a financial advantage. That local option expires in 2022, Wright told the board.
Brattleboro is one of several Vermont towns that are considering the issue of a local cannabis store for adults. Brattleboro has already endorsed a local option tax.
Bellows Falls has never voted on whether to add a local option tax, which is often an additional penny on the current 6 percent sales tax.
The local option tax, Wright said, would be levied not just on any cannabis store, but all stores, which she predicted would be opposed by several local merchants who already compete against sales-tax-free New Hampshire.
"I know Sam Haskins will be up in arms," she said, referring to the owner of a local hardware store on The Square.
Rockingham, unlike most Vermont towns, has not eliminated the local inventory tax on businesses.
She said that Gary Fox, the Rockingham town development director, has suggested in the past approving a local option tax with the funds being directed toward economic development.
Village trustees have not formally set the warning for the annual village meeting.
Wright said by putting the issue on the warning, it could increase attendance at the village meeting, which recently has failed to attract many voters.
"I'm always interested in getting more voters out," she said.