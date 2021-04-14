BELLOWS FALLS — Bellows Falls residents won’t be voting next month on an advisory opinion on whether to allow retail cannabis sales in the village.
Citing a lack of interest and support, Village President Deborah Wright said at Tuesday night’s Village Board of Trustees meeting that she wouldn’t even ask for a formal vote from the board about putting it on the Village Meeting warning.
Wright said she just wanted people to have the chance to weigh in on the issue, which would ultimately be decided by the Rockingham Select Board and a townwide vote. Under state law, communities have to vote to opt in to the state cannabis system.
But Wright said a vote by village residents could give the Select Board an idea about how the biggest village in the town feels.
Trustee Jeff Dunbar said he was in favor of more community discussion. “I don’t see a reason to have it on the ballot,” he said.
Since Bellows Falls hasn’t adopted a local option tax, the village and town would not benefit directly from the sale of legal cannabis, unlike other towns, such as Brattleboro, Wright noted. And she pointed out that Brattleboro, a 20-minute drive away, may attract any retail sales.
And so far, there has been no interest in establishing a local option tax, which piggybacks the Vermont state sales tax.
Some trustees said they were ambivalent about the issue, or opposed.
Village trustee Wade Masure said he was opposed to a vote, and noted that the state had recently pushed back the deadline for communities to vote.
“I’m really ambivalent,” said Trustee James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, questioning whether it would be helpful for the Select Board.
“Let’s get a public opinion,” said Trustee Stefan Golec, and the Rockingham board can make a decision.
Looking around the table during the Trustees meeting at Town Hall, Wright summed up the feeling: “There is no stomach to put it on the ballot,” she said. “It won’t be us, this year,” she said.
Laura Schairbaum, the executive director of Greater Falls Connection, which works to counter substance abuse, said she just wanted to provide the trustees with information if they had questions. She said her organization was devoted to the “healthy development of youth.”
“We feel there’s no rush,” she said.
Schairbaum said there is not an automatic opt out as the law is currently written. The deadline for communities needing to act has already been pushed back a year to 2023, Wright said.
The trustees were working Tuesday night to finalize the proposed village budget and the warning for the annual meeting next month. The warning must be posted by Thursday, according to Village Clerk Kathleen Neathawk.