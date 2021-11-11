MONTPELIER — Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint are calling for the return of a mask mandate, saying the state's sharp increase in new cases — 591 on Thursday — demands action.
The two Democrats, issuing separate statements on Thursday afternoon, said the time for Republican Gov. Phil Scott to change tactics is now.
Both said Vermonters are exhausted by the pandemic and need the state's support to ride out the crisis. Balint suggested the mandate could be tied to hot spots throughout the state rather than statewide.
"The governor has stated that he has the tools available to support our communities, but has yet to utilize those tools and has not articulated when the appropriate time is to roll out the mitigation strategies we know work. That time is now. That time was yesterday. That time was a month ago," said Krowinski, of Burlington.
"When things aren’t working, strong leaders do not stick their heads in the sand. They re-evaluate, pivot and commit to a new path," Balint said. "We all hoped infection rates would drop as more Vermonters got vaccinated, but clearly that hasn’t happened, and we are overdue for a reassessment of strategy and a course correction. It has to happen now.”
Both lawmakers called for an indoor mask mandate in late August as the contagious delta variant of COVID spread and schools sought guidance. “I think it’s unfortunate to play politics at this point in time,” Scott replied.
Balint, D-Windham, said she has requested a meeting with Scott to discuss the situation. "I conveyed to his staff that it’s long past time for his administration to pivot in their approach to the pandemic," she said.
Rebecca Kelley, Scott's spokeswoman, said the governor and the Health Department have continued to urge Vermonters to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, gather wisely and outdoors when possible, get tested to protect those at risk and stay home when showing symptoms.
"We believe Vermonters will do their part without enacting statewide mandates, which very few other states have adopted at any point in the delta surge," Kelley said. "And, for those who are not vaccinated, please get your vaccine — they are safe, effective, free and getting more people vaccinated is the best way to continue moving forward."
Kelley also said the state continues to support Vermont hospitals and individual efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. "As we have throughout the pandemic, we’ll always consider new tools and recommendations, but this is our focus at this time," she said.
On Tuesday, Scott said his focus is on promoting "smart decisions" to keep hospitals from being overrun. “But it takes all of us committing to these smart, practical choices," he said.
Michael Pieciak, the state's commissioner of financial regulation, said Tuesday the state projects that cases are expected to remain flat or increase over the next four weeks.
Balint said the surge in cases has affected her personally: One of her children is home in quarantine after being potentially exposed in school.
"My spouse and I are juggling child care while also doing our jobs. We are far from the only ones, but we are fortunate to have resources that other families don’t," Balint said. "Neither of us have to sacrifice a shift, or a paycheck, or a job to stay home with our children."
The reported 591 new cases smashed the week-old one-day record of 496, and the state's seven-day average for positive tests grew to 4.1 percent. Bennington County reported 51 new cases Thursday and a 14-day total of 394, the third-highest in the state. Windham County reported 22 new cases Thursday and 162 in the past 14 days.