BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Regional Commission (BCRC) announced a cooperative effort with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to enhance water quality efforts in southeastern Vermont.
BCRC has received funding support to work with municipalities to learn about reclassification of surface waters meeting a high level of water quality. BCRC will be focusing on wetlands that meet the Class 1 criteria, rivers that are eligible for a higher level of classification, or surface waters that can be designated as Outstanding Resource Waters. This work is supported through a grant provided by the Vermont DEC. Activities will begin this Spring and will continue through Fall 2023. For information on these efforts, please contact Jim Henderson, Environmental Program Manager at 802-442-0713 ext. 304.
The BCRC is a resource to the 17 towns and villages of the Bennington Region in Bennington County. The organization’s mission is to assist towns in Southwestern Vermont to provide effective local governance and work cooperatively with them to address regional issues.
The core program of work focuses on the areas of: assistance to towns on planning and zoning; regional plans; transportation, including bike, pedestrian, transit, and rail; community development, including brownfield redevelopment and community development block grant support; energy; project review; natural resources; GIS mapping support for towns; and all-hazards emergency planning.
For more information about BCRC, please visit http://www.bcrcvt.org.