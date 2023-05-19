BENNINGTON — During its annual meeting Thursday evening, the Bennington County Regional Commission honored one of the most influential leaders over the course of its more than 55-year history.
Jim Sullivan, who served as executive director for 12 years and with the commission for 33 years before retiring in December, was presented the annual Bongartz Award.
Current Executive Director Bill Colvin said the Bongartz Award for Community Service has been given since 1997 to a person who has “demonstrated ideals, beliefs and excellence in community planning and service.”
The award is named after one of the commission’s founding members, Ferdinand “Nundy” Bongartz of Manchester, “who epitomized those principles in his work for the town, region, and state over many years,” Colvin said.
In presenting the award at the Bennington Museum, Colvin said, “This year’s recipient is well known to all attending this evening and far beyond. He dedicated over 30 years of his life to the BCRC and the communities the commission serves. And while, when learning he would be the recipient of this year’s Bongartz Award, he requested little fanfare this evening, after a life committed to improving those of everyone in the region that just doesn’t feel right.”
Colvin added, “It will come as little surprise that the 2023 Bongartz Award is being presented to Jim Sullivan.”
OFFICERS ELECTED
During the meeting, the commission, which has representatives from towns and villages in the region, elected officers for the next three years.
Those are Nick Zaiac, of Arlington, as commission chairman; Dan Monks of Bennington, vice chairman; Shelia Kearns, of Sandgate, secretary; and James Salerno, representing the region’s economic development sector, as treasurer.
The members, staff and guests also heard from keynote speaker Dr. Jude Smith Rachele of Abundant Sun, an international justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion training and consulting firm, and received an update from BCRC planner Callie Fishburn on the creation of a new public health equity planning toolkit.
BONGARTZ AWARD
In his remarks about Sullivan, Colvin said he began his career at the BCRC in 1989 and over the years “served with integrity, humility and a passion for the development of planning tools and policies that would result in stewardship of the natural environment and projects that led to growth in scale with the communities in the region.”
He added, “Jim did this without desire for attention to all he contributed to the area’s success for decades.”
Colvin said he first worked with Sullivan in the late 1990s in his role as the development director for the town of Bennington.
“BCRC was a critical partner in every community and economic development initiative the town undertook,” Colvin said, “and, in each case, Jim Sullivan was the representative of BCRC helping the town forge a path toward success. BCRC’s support involved the development of maps, grant application and management assistance, project and committee participation and the crafting and implementation of policies and procedures to encourage the type of development desired in the community, while maintaining consistency with state land use planning goals.”
When Sullivan approached him in 2012 on the possibility of establishing a community and economic development program at the BCRC, “despite a lack of funding to support one, knowing what I knew of Jim, his talents, his tenacity and his commitment to the region, it was easy to say, ‘Absolutely!’” Colvin said.
He added that Sullivan’s “knowledge and technical skills in the areas of land use, transportation and energy planning are unsurpassed. Jim became one of the foremost experts in energy policy in Vermont.”
FORMED IN 1967
The BCRC was formed in 1967 and now has representatives from 17 towns and villages in the Southwestern Vermont region.
Commissioners are appointed by the member municipalities, and there are several others representing specific interests, such as economic development, housing, transportation, conservation and public health.
The BCRC, with about a dozen full- and part-time staff members, is one of 11 similar regional commissions in Vermont. It is funded through a variety of short and long-term grants and agreements with state and federal agencies and non-profit organizations, and through direct support from member municipalities.
Programs areas include municipal and regional planning, transportation, environmental and water quality planning, community and economic development, emergency management, energy planning, and solid waste planning and management.