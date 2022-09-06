BENNINGTON — Jim Sullivan, Bennington County Regional Commission executive director, confirmed Tuesday that he will retire by year's end.
Sullivan has been at the helm of the commission since 2010. He said the BCRC Executive Committee approved an open search for candidates for his replacement.
LEAVING IN DECEMBER
Sullivan, of North Bennington, said the hope is his successor will be onboard before his leaves at the end of December.
In addition to serving as executive director for 12 years, Sullivan has worked at the BCRC for a total of 33 years.
When he leaves, he will be 62. Sullivan’s wife, Leslie Addison, also is retiring in December, he said.
William Colvin, the assistant director at BCRC and its Community Development Program coordinator, said Tuesday, “This is obviously a major transition for us, because of the great job Jim has done as executive director, and with BCRC for 30-plus years.”
Considered by some local officials a likely candidate to replace Sullivan, Colvin declined to comment at this time on any aspect of the BCRC Executive Committee-led search process.
JOB POSTED
According to a posting for the job, the position carries a salary range of $90,000 to $105,000. Visit bcrcvt.org for more information.
The BCRC “looks forward to an inclusive hiring process,” the notice states. “It encourages a broad range of applicants, including candidates from diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences.”
The BCRC employs nine full-time and two part-time staff members. Principal program areas include municipal and regional planning, transportation, environmental and water quality planning, community and economic development, emergency management, energy planning, and solid waste planning and management.
The commissioners are appointed by the 17 Southwestern Vermont municipalities that are BCRC members, and there are several commissioners representing specific interests, such as economic development, housing, transportation, conservation and public health.
The BCRC, one of 11 similar regional commissions in Vermont, is funded through a variety of short and long-term grants and agreements with state and federal agencies and nonprofit organizations, and through direct support from member municipalities.
The annual operating budget over the past several years has averaged about $1.4 million.