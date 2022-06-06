MANCHESTER — The sun beamed brightly atop 190 Burr and Burton Academy Seniors on Friday evening during the commencement for the class of 2022.
The ceremony was held on the Frelinghuysen Field, leaving the new Founders Hall and belltower as an idyllic backdrop for speeches amongst a sea of green. Themes of creativity, courage, outspokenness, and new chapters echoed throughout the outdoor amphitheater.
Salutatorian Samantha Stevenson shared her experiences about valuing other people’s opinions and learning to listen to her peers throughout her years of schooling.
Stevenson was a freshman mentor, ambassador, Vice President of student council, President of the global citizenship fund, varsity field hockey player, competitive swimmer, and she’ll continue to swim in the fall at Bowdoin College where she will study biochemistry.
“I made an effort to have a conversation with everyone I crossed paths with,” she said. “I tried to ask questions everyday to try to get know at least one person a little bit better. This practice has enriched my life in so many ways.”
Stevenson learned that she was able to become a more effective leader by using other’s ideas instead of just her own.
She urged her fellow seniors to listen and learn from others, but also to speak up for what they believe in and to not stay in a bubble. She suggested asking questions about why women are petrified about removal of their rights and why students and teachers are calling for gun legislation.
“There’s so much work to be done and none of it will happen without meaningful collaboration. There is so much ahead of us and so much work to do,” Stevenson concluded.
Stevenson was the recipient of the BBA Science Award and the Social Studies Upstander Award.
Valedictorian Amos Smithwick, who spearheaded a campaign to hang poetry above the urinals in the school’s bathrooms, shared a piece from Mary Oliver titled “Wild Geese.” He also performed a “America The Beautiful” cover by Ray Charles with fellow musicians Will Addington, August Stauffer and Edward Stauffer.
BBA headmaster Mark Tashjian joked that “Wild Geese” was his favorite poem and even discovered it in one of the bathrooms.
“You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves,” Smithwick said, quoting from the poem. “I am done walking through the dessert. This is where I have arrived after my journey of self-discovery that I’ve gone on in the past year. I am finally ready to let my body love what it loves. As I hope everyone else is too.”
Smithwick spoke highly of his favorite movie Shrek 2, and its parallels to how he felt during the 14 months at home during the pandemic. He mirrored his experience to the movie character Princess Fiona accepting sadness and being locked in a tower.
“During the hardest time of my life Shrek 2 was there and it helped me understand that everyone deserves to escape their lonely swamp and find their only peace,” he explained.
“Life is like an onion. It’s not pretty. It can stink and you can bet it’s going to make you cry. But also like an onion, life has beautiful layers to unpeel, and I can’t believe there was a time that I believed I was ready to stop peeling,” Smithwick concluded.
Smithwick was an all-state jazz musician, captain of the BBA cross country team, and is enrolled at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art where he will study mechanical engineering. He also received the Bennet Music Prize, the John Fay Memorial Award, and the BBA Science Award.
Faculty member Dan Flanagan shared remarkable words by the Father of Mindfulness, Thich Nhat Hanh.
“You get good at whatever you practice, and that’s the truth,” Flanagan said. “Thich said my actions are my only true belongings. Fill your actions with compassion and kindness.”
He emphasized experiencing joy in every moment and noted how beautiful the institution is.
“Ask yourselves, students,” he said. "How many times this year did you walk up the hill to start your school day and you were mindful of this school’s beauty? What about right now? Why does it take a graduation, a state championship or the birth of a baby to trigger joy? All of these moments take a lot of joyless work to make happen. If we practice looking beyond tips of our noses, beauty and joy are in plain sight every single moment of every single day throughout your life. You all will get good at whatever you practice.”
Before diplomas were given, faculty member Paul Molinelli delivered the commencement address in four parts, touching on different themes of creativity and beginning again. He expressed how close he has grown to the class of 2022.
“Sometimes I was the teacher and sometimes I was the student,” he said.
He touched on experiencing cycles of life and how the word creativity is overused, but still remains a mystery, and how he finds comfort in that.
“We all know the challenges, and if we’re honest, we also know that they will not be successfully met with a little tinkering around the edges,” he said.