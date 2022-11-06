MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy will not accept designation from the Taconic & Green Regional School District as a means to pay tuition for a high school education, the independent school said in a letter to the editor in Friday’s Journal.
The school said it does not see designation as a viable alternative to school choice tuition it receives from area school districts. “BBA will not become a public school through designation or any other mechanism,” the letter said.
The letter did not address why designation would make BBA a public school. However, the state law that makes designation possible stipulates that independent schools designated as public high schools “shall be regarded as a public school for tuition purposes.”
Designation is an alternative to school choice under state law that allows districts to choose up to three high schools for its children to attend. It was previously used by school districts in Rupert and Pawlet to send their secondary students to Salem, N.Y., and Granville, N.Y., respectively.
That differs from choice, in which parents living in a district that does not offer a school in a given grade — not just high school — may send their child to any approved public or independent school. Winhall, for example, operates no schools, but pays tuition for each and every student K-12 to public and independent schools.
The discussion of designation as an alternative arose when Taconic & Green Regional School Board Chair Herb Ogden, acting independently of the board, filed a motion to intervene in a federal civil lawsuit intended to force Vermont public school districts to pay tuition to religious schools. Ogden said being forced to pay religious tuition violates the compelled support clause of Article 3 of the Vermont Constitution, which prevents state support of organized religion — and would lead him to violate his oath to uphold the state constitution.
Some have suggested that designation would avoid that legal quandary. The logic is that there’s no grounds for claiming a district’s school choice tuition policies discriminate against religious schools if the district pays no school choice tuition.
The T&G board on Tuesday passed two motions related to Ogden’s actions last week. It clarified that Ogden acted and spoke on his own, and that the T&G board had not taken a position on the issues; and that the board supports its educational funding system as currently practiced.
An independent school since its founding in 1829, BBA is funded in part by public tuition, but its governance remains private.
“Rest assured, we will not change our commitment to the community, our mission, approach to learning or governance,” the letter said. “It is critical that any solutions do no harm to our ability to serve our communities as we have done for 193 years.”
Instead, the school’s Board of Trustees and headmaster said, the state should require that tuition funding recipients must adhere to state and federal anti-discrimination laws and policies. They said they supported S. 219, a bill proposed by Sen. Brian Campion this past year, which would require that any school receiving school funding abide by state and federal anti-discrimination rules.
Ogden and others have raised concerns about paying public tuition to religious schools for two primary reasons. The first is the “compelled support” clause in Article 3 of the state Constitution, which prohibits the use of public funds for establishing religion. The second is that some religious schools have been accused of having policies which discriminate against gay employees and students.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s Carson v. Makin decision and a lawsuit brought by Burlington-area parents threaten to put school choice districts such as the T&G in a bind on funding religious schools, which is prohibited by the Vermont Constitution.
For that reason, Campbell and Tashjian said, they supported S. 219, a bill that passed in the Vermont Senate and prohibits discrimination in all educational institutions receiving state funding. That bill was not taken up by the House, but is likely to return when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
“The State Board of Education has similarly taken steps to ensure no school discriminates against any Vermont student. These are reasonable actions, taken to protect all students in a way that does not do damage to our educational system,” the letter says.
Ogden’s motion was denied. But the judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss, addressed some of Ogden’s concerns by ordering that the agreement apply only to the defendant school districts in the case. The plaintiffs sued to force Burlington-area districts to pay school choice tuition to Rice Memorial High School, a Catholic institution, and to overturn the compelled support clause.
In September, three months after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Carson v. Makin struck down a Maine law prohibiting public tuition payments to religious schools, Vermont Secretary of Education Daniel French advised superintendents that tuition requests for religious schools “must be treated the same” as secular independent schools.