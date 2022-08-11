Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Bennington Battle week events kicked off in earnest Thursday evening with a Hemmings Motor News Cruise-In on Main Street and a corn hole tournament at The Dutchman’s Tavern on Depot Street.

Events leading up to the annual parade on Sunday continue Friday with a lunch of hot sausage, burgers and hot dogs — available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — at the Bennington Firehouse on River Street.

The annual chicken barbecue dinner will begin Friday at 4 p.m. and continue until all meals are distributed. Tickets are $12 per person and must be purchased in advance from a firefighter or during afternoons at the firehouse.

And Las Vegas Night is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday at the firehouse.

On Saturday, the17th annual Battle Day 5K road race will begin and end at the Battle Monument in Old Bennington. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Monument Circle. A half-mile kids’ “fun run” will follow.

Registration forms are available online at raceentry.com/battle-day-5k-road-race/race-information.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, historical re-enactors will be at the Monument to discuss the Battle of Bennington and what life was like in the colonial era.

From noon to 2 p.m., Moodus Drum and Fife Corps will march and play on the lawn of the Monument.

And a children-centered day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Vermont Veterans’ Home on the Park Street side.

That includes bubble play, a bounce house, water shower/spray from the department’s ladder truck, water slide with a small bouncy house, the Copsicle Wagon and popcorn.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont.

