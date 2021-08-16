Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 6:58 pm
Artifacts of the Continental Marines were put on display by Leo Tucker at the Battle Day encampment on Saturday, August 14 at the Bennington Battle Monument.
The Bennington Fire Department marches in the Battle Day parade on Main Street in Bennington on August 15, 2021.
Members of the Green Mountain Council Girl Scouts, Troop 2433, march in the Battle Day parade in Bennington on Sunday, August 15.
Leo Tucker displays a hat belonging to a member of the Continental Marines on Saturday, August 14, at a re-enactor encampment at the Bennington Battle Monument.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.