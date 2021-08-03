BENNINGTON – Organizers of the 2021 Bennington Battle Day events are planning for the return of the parade and other features of the celebration, one year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations or severe social restrictions on participants and spectators.
While there will be cautionary distancing recommendations, parade chairman Richard Knapp said the parade is scheduled to step off on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 12:30 p.m.
READY TO MARCH
There will be at least eight marching bands, eight or more floats, and fire department and other emergency department organizations represented.
There won’t be any high school bands, Knapp said.
The marching groups will include fife and drum corps, and American Legion or similar bands from Vermont, New York, New Hampshire and Connecticut.
Fire departments will be represented, but most are expected to ride on department vehicles without marching contingents.
The parade review stand will return to the Four Corners and radio personality Ben Patten will again be the announcer.
In 2020, the parade was cancelled because of the pandemic, as were most other Battle Day weekend events. A vehicle procession was held, followed by a drive through the Vermont Veterans Home grounds and ceremonies there.
Asked about any recommended precautions during the 2021 events, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said in an email, “We will recommend masks and distancing unless you are within a family unit that has been vaccinated. The Delta variant is a real threat to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.”
BEGINS FRIDAY
The 2021 Battle Day events will begin on Friday, Aug. 13, with the traditional hot sausage, burgers and hot dog lunch, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
There will be a limited amount of seating inside, but other seating outdoors. Tickets will be available at the firehouse.
Those lunch items also will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. during the annual Battle Day Car Cruise, which will be held in the lot behind the former Bennington railroad station building on Depot Street, across from the firehouse.
Knapp said the annual chicken BBQ will begin at the firehouse at 4 p.m. Friday and will be for take-out orders only.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are available at the fire station or from any member of fire department.
Tickets may also be purchased at Bennington Tire on Benmont Avenue, Buck Stop Mini-Mart on Main Street, Big Boys Toys on North Bennington Road, and Willy’s Variety on Gage Street.
AT THE MONUMENT
The traditional events held at the Bennington Monument also are returning this year.
Marylou Chicote, administrator at the historic site, said there will be events with historical re-enactors, beginning with setting up of an 18th century military encampment near the Monument on Friday night.
The re-enactors will provide living demonstrations of life, technology and customs of the Revolutionary War era from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Chicote said one change this year will be an earlier start for the annual Battle Day 5K road race, which starts and finishes at the Monument site. It will start an hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., she said, and registration for runners will begin at the site at 7 a.m.
Following the 5K race will be a half-mile Kids Fun Run.
Unlike in 2020, the Monument itself will be open, and elevator rides to the top have been allowed since the state relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.
MORE EVENTS
Also on Saturday, the Kids Day events will be held this year at the rear parking lot of the firehouse, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The annual softball game between the Bennington Fire Department and Bennington Rural Fire Department will be held at 6 p.m. at Willow Park.
And a pot luck dinner with re-enactors is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Barn of the Old First Church. People are asked for an $8 donation or can bring a dish to share.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Bennington Historical Society will offer a free walking tour of Old Bennington, led by Jane Radocchia, featuring its architecture, its history and evolution from the center of town to a residential/historic neighborhood.
At 2:30 p.m. Phyllis Chapman will present the “Unsinkable Molly Brown” at the Old First Church Barn. The cost is $10 and reservations are recommended.