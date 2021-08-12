BENNINGTON – Traditional Bennington Battle Day events will return this morning, continue on Saturday around the Bennington Battle Monument and elsewhere, and conclude Sunday with the annual parade – stepping off along Main Street at 12:30 p.m.
The event menu today includes a traditional hot sausage, burgers and hot dog lunch, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
Organizers said there will be limited seating inside, but other seating outdoors. Tickets will be available at the firehouse.
Those lunch items also will return from 4 to 8 p.m. during the Battle Day Car Cruise, which will be held in the lot behind the former Bennington railroad station building on Depot Street, across from the firehouse.
Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, the annual chicken BBQ dinner will begin at the firehouse. Orders will be for take-out only, and tickets must be purchased in advance. They are available at the fire station or from any member of fire department.
Tickets may also be purchased at Bennington Tire on Benmont Avenue, Buck Stop Mini-Mart on Main Street, Big Boys Toys on North Bennington Road, and Willy’s Variety on Gage Street.
On Saturday, events held at the Bennington Monument will include several involving historical re-enactors, who will set up a Revolutionary War era military encampment near the Monument on Friday night.
The re-enactors will provide living demonstrations of technology and customs of the colonial era from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The annual Battle Day 5K road race, which starts and finishes at the Monument site, is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, and registration for runners will begin at the site at 7 a.m.
A half-mile Kids Fun Run will follow.
Also on Saturday, Kids Day events will be held in the rear parking lot of the firehouse, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The annual softball game between the Bennington Fire Department and Bennington Rural Fire Department will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at Willow Park.
And a pot luck dinner with re-enactors is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Barn of the Old First Church. People are asked for an $8 donation or can bring a dish to share.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Bennington Historical Society will offer a free walking tour of Old Bennington. At 2:30 p.m. Phyllis Chapman will present the “Unsinkable Molly Brown” at the Old First Church Barn. The cost is $10 and reservations are recommended.
The parade was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were most other Battle Day weekend events. However, a vehicle procession was held, including a drive through the Vermont Veterans Home grounds, where ceremonies followed.