BENNINGTON — For Rob Keenan, it was a fascination that started with the Civil War.
In the 1960s, as the 100th anniversary was approaching, the war became very popular in re-enactor communities, and his family was among the faithful, he said.
“As a kid, our vacations were basically going to Civil War battlefields all over the East Coast,” he said.
It was also partially the Battle of Monmouth in the Revolutionary War. Living in the area of New Jersey where it took place, Keenan took his family to see re-enactors, often enough that he began to want to be involved himself.
Twenty-six years later, the now-retired history teacher was one of a few people to camp out on Bennington Battle Monument grounds Saturday and Sunday. He and other historical re-enactors demonstrated colonial-era technology and tactics. In particular, he spent Saturday afternoon demonstrating proper use of a musket.
The replica military encampment was set up to commemorate Bennington Battle Day, the state holiday marking the Aug. 16. 1777, American victory in the Battle of Bennington, a turning point in the war for independence from Britain.
It consisted of a tent and two stands, displaying Revolutionary-era equipment and antiques. Parked nearby was a genuine 18th-century cannon, with a brass tube weighing over 185 pounds. Re-enactors fired it three times in a ceremonial demonstration around noon.
One stand, manned by also-retired pressman Leo Tucker, showed off weaponry and tools from the Continental Marines, including swords, a compass, hats and a canteen of rum.
“If a man did something crazy brave during a battle, or if he was wounded severely, he might get a toke of rum,” Tucker said.
Tucker had previously experienced war personally in Vietnam. However, like Keenan, the Civil War was also his entry into historical re-enactment. Owning horses, Tucker started out playing in 1860s-era Texas cavalry units, a gig that ended when he moved up to Vermont.
“There wasn’t much call for Texas-like cavalry up here,” he said.
Tucker eventually became involved in Revolutionary War-themed events, which soon became his bread and butter. He has spent the past 35-plus years studying, collecting and re-enacting history.
The encampment was one of three events at the monument, alongside the Battle Day 5K race and a walking tour down Monument Avenue, according to a Battle Day schedule of events. It’s a return to form after the events were canceled or severely restricted last year because of COVID-19.
The virus remains a concern. Bennington County is labeled as “high risk” by the nonprofit covidactnow.org. Nonetheless, visitors were unfazed. Few masks were found Saturday afternoon, and while groups kept to themselves, they remained at normal distance from others.
Tucker’s motivation for doing what he does is his dissatisfaction with history education.
“When I was a kid in school, you studied history and geography,” he said. “You studied the [wars] and learned about the battles and how they were fought, and they don’t do that anymore. I think that probably our most important thing right now is teaching the public history, correct history,” he said.
Tucker hopes visitors gain an idea of the hardships the Continental Army faced. For example, they “lost almost every major battle during the war and [they] still won,” and “how [they] did that.”
Keenan believes bringing history to life helps him understand the people, in a way history books cannot.
“A lot of motivation for a typical soldier was, ‘Hey, my belly’s empty. Where am I getting more food?’” he quipped. “You really learn how they feel.”
He hopes his hobby will help others gain a personal connection to the era, beyond the “idealized” paintings in history books.
“We can actually show people what happened,” he said. “[We can] hope that they learn from that and be able to appreciate what people went through to live through the time period and achieve the things they did.”
Tucker said that anyone interested in historical re-enactments should consult the Living History Association website.