SUNDERLAND — You’ve seen the black and gold labels of Battenkill Brittle energy bars at local stores. You might see them soon in the pockets of area health care professionals in need of a quick, power-packed snack for a demanding job.
Battenkill Wholesome Foods, which makes cereal and crumble, as well as its flagship brittle bars, is raising funds through its website to donate 100 packages of brittle to health care workers at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Rutland Regional Medical Center.
When customers donate a case of 10 packages (of three bars each), the company will give 12 packages to health care workers, and seven when customers purchase six.
“Plus, we found a generous donor who will match the first 50 packages!” the website states. “Our goal is to be able to give 100 packages to both the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and Rutland Regional Medical Center.”
Company founder Leslie Kielson said the idea of providing Battenkill Brittle to first responders, health care workers and people in need began when one of her employees, Liz Williams, relayed what she had heard from friends regarding the overwhelmingly difficult working situation at a hospital in Brooklyn during the early days of the pandemic.
Kielson emailed her customers, asking for donations. “We got a great response,” she said. “And so we were able to send 12 dozen packages down there.”
Donations to three more New York City hospitals followed, as well as the Community Food Cupboard in Manchester and the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services’ Kitchen Cupboard.
Kielson already knew from her business that the bars were being sold at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center — and that they were popular.
“It’s so low in sugar and high in protein so it doesn’t spike your blood sugar and it just keeps you going. So, you know, for people who are working in high stress, long hours, not being able to stop to eat, it’s such a great thing to eat,” she said. “And I’ve heard from people who work there — doctors, nurses — that keeping a package in their pocket was so great because then they can just eat a little and not have to stop.”
Southwestern Vermont Health Care appreciates the gift, said Leslie Keefe, the system’s vice president of corporate development.
“It is so thoughtful when local companies engage their customers in supportive projects for our hardworking health care workers,” Keefe said. “We are grateful to Battenkill Wholesome Foods for this effort. It provides such a boost of energy and positivity when our teams know their community is appreciative of their work.”
The market for a locally produced, solar-powered, gluten-free and largely organic energy bar alternative started with a bike trip — and Kielson’s dissatisfaction with the energy bars available in stores.
In 2010, while preparing for a bicycling trip with Miller through northern Vermont, Kielson came up with her own recipe that would keep the couple energized without causing blood sugar spikes.
“So we took it with us and we were just so shocked at how well it worked,” Kielson said. “I pretty much started developing the business and took it to local stores and they all responded very well to it.”
Kielson started making Battenkill Brittle in her kitchen, and quickly realized the kitchen stove would not do. After renting space elsewhere, she built a commercial kitchen in the basement of her home.
Walking around the back of the Bacon Hollow Road house, where the kitchen is down the hill and around the woodpile, a faint hint of biscuit sweetness cut through the prevailing wood stove smoke and led to the basement back door.
That sweetness is not from cane sugar, or brown sugar, for that matter. Battenkill Brittle has but six ingredients, none of which require an organic chemistry degree: Organic sunflower, sesame and pumpkin seeds, Vermont maple syrup, organic brown rice syrup and pecan meal.
Inside the kitchen, Kielson and Williams were busy mixing, rolling and baking bars on half sheets. The mixture of six ingredients was being combined with a commercial mixer; the equipment, nicknamed “Henrietta Hobart,” dutifully churned batter to a clackity-clanging samba beat. In a room behind the kitchen, Melissa Smith packaged the goodies.
Williams, who also works for Seal Harbor Rug Company, has been with Battenkill Wholesome Foods since 2013.
“I can leave this [job] at the and of the day,” Williams said. “But you feel like you’ve done something, something decent for the community. ... I’m proud of the team we’ve come to be. It’s nice to want to come into work.”
A former New Yorker herself, Kielson moved to Vermont in 2008, thanks to her relationship with Miller. “I was really ready to move to a more rural area. So it was quite great, timing-wise,” she said.
She said local businesswomen, including Jan Kelly of New Morning Natural Foods and Juicery and Kerry Mackinnon, were incredibly helpful in getting the business off the ground.
What would Kielson’s 2008 self think if she knew that two years later she’d be starting a commercial food business that grew to stores in eight states and online around the world?
“Well, it certainly would have been a surprise. I always kind of had an entrepreneurial tendency, even though I had never really done any that lasted,” she said. “So it was a good fit.”