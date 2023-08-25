PAWLET — The Vermont Environmental Court responded to the latest legal maneuver by Daniel Banyai this week, and the response was a familiar one – motion denied.
Judge Thomas S. Durkin of Vermont Superior Court- Environmental Division filed his decision on Banyai’s July 19 motion, which sought a stay of Durkin’s July 6 enforcement order to bring Banyai’s 30-acre property into compliance with Pawlet zoning regulations.
That enforcement order included a writ of mittimus for Banyai’s arrest, which directed law enforcement agencies in Vermont to apprehend and detain Banyai until unpermitted structures were removed from the former paramilitary training operation. The order instructed law enforcement to execute that arrest within 60 days. It has been 50 days.
That July 6 order also deemed fines levied against Banyai “unpurgeable.” Those fines, accruing at a rate of $200 per day since the Vermont Supreme Court’s Jan. 14, 2022 decision to uphold Durkin’s initial ruling against him, were previously dangled to incentivize compliance from Banyai. That bill, which is no longer negotiable, is now in excess of $100,000.
Durkin quoted previous case history in his decision, handed down Tuesday, which states a stay is considered “an extraordinary remedy appropriate only when the movant’s right to relief is clear.”
“To prevail on a motion to stay, ‘the moving party must demonstrate (1) a strong likelihood of success on the merits; (2) irreparable injury if the stay is not granted; (3) the stay will not substantially harm other parties; and (4) the stay will serve the best interests of the public,” the decision cites.
Banyai not only failed in reaching all of these required criteria, per Durkin, but actually didn’t demonstrate a single one. Durkin mentioned a previous motion for a stay filed on June 15 in Banyai v. Town of Pawlet – because Banyai's case was waiting to be heard in federal court – and suggested that not much has changed.
“The Court recently addressed another of Respondent’s motions for stay …” said Durkin in reference to the June 15 motion that was denied on Aug. 7. “For many of the same reasons in that decision, the Court again Concludes that Respondent has not met his burden of establishing that a stay is proper, and, accordingly, the Court denies his motion.”
Durkin filed entries on two other related motions, one from Banyai asking the court to purge those sanctions against him, and one from the Town of Pawlet seeking reimbursement for costs and attorney’s fees. Durkin concluded that the environmental court could not rule on either at this time, as Banyai’s appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court has taken the issue out of his hands.
In Banyai’s second motion, Durkin mentioned Banyai’s submission of an affidavit, with photos purportedly showing that he had complied with the court’s orders, on July 28. Durkin asserted those photos are not only insufficient, but solidify the Town’s case.
“Respondent’s photos, however, provide the Court with compelling evidence that he has not complied with the Court’s Order,” the decision reads. “In particular, we directed that ‘Respondent must complete the deconstruction and removal from the Property’ of specified buildings and improvements.”
The document placed emphasis on the word "removal" with italic font.
Durkin outlined the ample opportunity that Banyai has had to cooperate with the court, citing a June 1 incident where Town Officials and Rutland County Sheriffs attempted to verify Banyai’s efforts to comply, and instead found a locked gate and a sign that included the phrase, “Trespass here, die here. Take the chance.”
“More pointedly, we directed that Respondent allow Town officials to inspect his property at three separate intervals during his deconstruction and removal,” the document continues. “The dates and times of these site visits were negotiated with Respondent, only for Respondent to cancel the agreed upon site visit the night before the scheduled visit …”
A call to Merrill Bent, attorney for the Town of Pawlet, was not immediately answered.