PAWLET — Daniel Banyai's attorney appealed to the Vermont Superior Court last Friday, asking for an immediate stay on his client's ordered arrest.
The United States Federal Court is currently weighing whether to take up Banyai’s case to dismiss a judge’s June 6 contempt ruling by allowing additional information that might — according to Banyai — show the town had “unlawful motivations” and “selective enforcement regulations” against him.
With this new filing from his attorney, Robert Kaplan, Banyai threw a possible monkey wrench into his pending arrest on a court-ordered warrant and the possible delay of a long-awaited resolution of a dispute with the town and neighbors that started back in 2017. At that time, Banyai created a paramilitary training facility by building shooting facilities, including several structures, without permission or zoning clearances, and allegedly began harassing and threatening neighbors and town officials.
On Monday, Pawlet's legal counsel Merrill Bent filed a reply with the Vermont Superior Court in opposition to the stay that, if approved, would allow Banyai to remain a free man until (and if) the federal court takes up and eventually rules on the merits of the motion to dismiss.
According to court documents filed in the case, Bent asked the court to accept the “immediate imprisonment of the defendant” and “allow the town to enter the defendant’s property and remove or demolish the improvements subject to the court’s June 6th decision.”
“Plaintiff’s affidavits are replete with innuendo, rumor, conclusory opinion, and hearsay,” the Town’s filing states. “Notably absent from the extraneous materials is any competent evidence regarding specific, relevant conduct by town officials. The Affidavits attempt to buttress with rumor claims the Complaint’s allegations cannot support. For these reasons, the Town respectfully requests the Court reject those Affidavits in considering the Town’s motion to dismiss the stay.”
On June 6, Vermont Superior Judge Thomas S. Durkin ordered the arrest of Banyai, the owner of the paramilitary training facility called Slate Ridge. Durkin of the Environmental Division found that Banyai was in contempt of a March 2021 court order that required him to remove unpermitted buildings on his property. According to the ruling, Banyai also owes fines totaling $100,600, plus an additional $200 per day starting from June 2, until he brings the property into compliance with court orders.
Those arrest orders have gone unfulfilled.
Rutland Sheriff David Fox at first refused to arrest Banyai on jurisdiction and contractual grounds. Then, as pressure mounted from the Town and the public to bring Banyai to justice, Fox attempted to make contact with Banyai and his attorney to set up a surrender. In an interview with the Banner last week, Fox said he’d visited the property several times but did not see Banyai. He also told the Banner that he would need a search warrant to enter the property.
The Banner is unaware of any efforts to secure a search warrant for Banyai’s property, either from Fox, the town of Pawlet, or the Vermont State Police.
Meanwhile, neighbors, officials, and town residents question whether law enforcement fears making an arrest or if some individuals, because of who they are or what they might represent, can be above the law.
“I have zero faith in law enforcement arresting him,” says John Davis, Banyai’s direct neighbor. “This is his tactic – delay, delay, delay – thinking that eventually he’ll get away with it. He probably will, unfortunately."
The Vermont State Police have signaled that they would back Fox up in any arrest, but have declined to take the lead. When asked if he thinks VSP will eventually go in and arrest him, Davis shrugged it off.
“They’ll never do it,” Davis said. "They’re scared, and they’re gutless. It’s disheartening. I’m so sick of this whole thing. And if the feds take up his appeal, it’ll go on forever.”
The Banner reached out to a VSP spokesperson to ask why they have not taken the lead in Banyai’s arrest. An email stated that the spokesperson was away. Further requests for comment went unanswered as of press time.
No decision has been reached on whether the federal court will take up Banyai's case, or on the motion to stay enforcement on the judge’s order to arrest him. Banyai remains a free man. Efforts to contact him and his attorney were unanswered.