BOSTON, Mass. — Honored for its journalism, the Brattleboro Reformer and Bennington Banner took home a number of awards late last month at the New England Newspaper Convention in Boston.
The Banner and Reformer were lauded for health reporting, government coverage, photography and video news, and for a longtime columnist. The newspapers are part of parent company Vermont News & Media, along with the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country magazine.
Convention hosts, the New England Newspaper and Press Association, dole out the awards for work that exemplifies the best of journalism in New England, as part of the annual Better Newspaper Competition.
This year's winners were:
- 2nd place award for a feature video: Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer, "A life changing moment"
- 3rd place award for health reporting: Chris Mays, Brattleboro Reformer
- 2nd place award for general news feature photo: Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
- 2nd place award for a political column: Greg Sukiennik, Bennington Banner
- 3rd place award for a serious column: Donald B. Keelan, Bennington Banner
New England Newspaper and Press Association member newspapers from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont compete. The Banner and Reformer competed with daily newspapers with circulation up to 15,000.
The Better Newspaper Competition is New England's largest and most comprehensive journalism recognition program.
"I can't say enough about the hard work of our teams at the Banner and Reformer, and these awards are a testament to what our journalists do, day in and day out, without favor or fame," Noah Hoffenberg, executive editor for Vermont News & Media, said. "We appreciate the salute from the contest judges."
