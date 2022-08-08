BENNINGTON — Mack Stewart asked himself one simple question – how could children waiting for a school bus on a blustery winter day lack adequate coats, boots and hats for the weather? There was no good answer.
That led the former Torrington (Conn.) newspaper editor to create Warm The Children, a charitable, newspaper-led program, and recruit papers across the eastern U.S., including the Bennington Banner, to provide warm winter clothing to tens of thousands of children who otherwise would likely go cold.
“Bennington (Banner) was the first newspaper to sign up for the program,” Stewart said in a recent interview, noting the newspaper’s involvement in Warm The Children is in its 30th year. “It was a huge success from the get-go. Bennington was a model for other newspapers.”
Here’s how it works. A local newspaper – in this case the Banner – and service organizations work together to raise money for the purchase of new winter clothing and footwear for local children in need. All dollars received go to the children; sponsoring organizations absorb the administrative expenses.
Banner Ad Director Susan Plaisance said the local effort raises enough annually to provide winter clothing for between 200 and 300 children.
She said the program initially limited the items to coats and boots. But now, she added, “they opened it up to anything that would keep a kid warm,” including socks, leggings and more.
The funds are raised through donations (see advertisements running regularly in the Banner for donation coupons, or email wtcbennington@gmail.com for information).
The list of families in need comes from applications. In the past, the process of verifying need could be complicated. But this year it was simplified to – among other options – approval if families are on other social programs. Although there is no strict time limit for applying, priority is given to families that apply between Sept. 1-30.
The shopping for winter clothing is done either in person at a local retailer or online (during the pandemic the shopping was almost entirely online). For in-person shopping, volunteers meet and assist the families as they pick out coats, hats, boots or other items to help keep their children warm. For online shopping, families make their selections from a preapproved retailer. Warm The Children submits their order and their items are shipped directly to their home free of charge.
The need has never been greater.
“Families are worried about inflation and the cost of everything. Coats and boots and things add up, especially in families with multiple children,” said Sara Livingstone, Grants and Communication Specialist at Sunrise Family Resource Center in Bennington, who is partnering with the Banner and others to coordinate this year’s Warm The Children effort. The Lions and GBICS are also partnering.
She said the program is focused on neighbors helping neighbors. Even the shopping assistance makes the program especially personal.
“Mack likes to stress the fact that it’s so nice to take the family shopping,” Livingstone said. She said the volunteer shoppers take pride in helping their neighbors and their community.
And for the families receiving the help, “It takes a little bit of their stress from their daily lives.”
For more information, visit https://sunrisepcc.com/warm-the-children.php.