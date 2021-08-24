BENNINGTON — The Banner’s annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway will be held today.
The event will be held (weather-permitting) from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bennington Auto Mall on Performance Drive; the Auto Mall is a main sponsor of the event, which aims to take a little of the financial burden off families during back-to-school times.
Attendees can expect stuffed backpacks, YMCA children’s games, hot dogs with Hannaford staff, snacks from the Abbey Group, pencils and rulers from UCS, Clip Shop gift certificates and more. About 250 stuffed backpacks will be passed out on a first-come, first-serve basis, so parents in need should show up at 2:30 p.m. to receive one per student.
Additional event sponsors and contributors include: the Bennington Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad, The Mission City Church, Green Mountain Concessions, Shires Housing, UCS/Big Brothers-Big Sister, EZ Way Rental, Staples, SVSU and the Bennington Police Department.